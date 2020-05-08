After a nearly 30-year career in law enforcement, Sheriff Dennis Kelly’s first term as Greenwood County’s top cop was about building relationships and trying to be straightforward with residents about the challenges facing their communities.
If elected to a second term, Kelly said people can expect more of the same, as he continues to connect with community leaders and liaisons to try and make Greenwood a safer place.
Kelly was elected in 2016 and is running for reelection as a Republican on the June 9 primary ballot against former Greenwood County deputies Chad Cox, Matt Emery and John Long. Former Sheriff Tony Davis is running unopposed in the primary as a Democrat and will face the winner of the Republican contest Nov. 3.
Kelly began his law enforcement career 32 years ago as a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper and spent 27 years in supervisory and management roles. He was a supervisor in Troop 3, and retired as a lieutenant in Troop 2, overseeing the troopers who work the Lakelands.
He has training in varying aspects of law enforcement and professional management and said he was proud of the work he’s done to reach out to the Beckman Center for Mental Health Services and Greenwood-Abbeville Coalition for Mental Health and Drugs to work on better understanding the link between mental illness and drug use. He also serves on the state Domestic Violence Committee.
“By far, my 27 years of supervision and management in law enforcement, and of course my term as sheriff and managing all the departments, with about 140 employees, I think makes me the best candidate,” he said.
What he’s most proud of in his four-year term as sheriff is his effort to reach out to the community to bolster communication and transparency. He said he’s done this through a series of community update meetings he’s hosted at community centers throughout the county, where he meets with residents firsthand and shares the crimes and problems facing their specific neighborhoods.
Through this, he said he’s built better relationships with community leaders and ministers who can help combat violence and drug addiction by being a good influence in their communities.
“It’s going to take us and the community coming together to make Greenwood safe for everybody,” he said.
He admitted that investigating violent crimes related to neighborhood gangs can be difficult, and said sometimes the people targeted by violence won’t speak to officers, let alone witnesses. Still, he said the solution is to continue meeting face-to-face with church leaders and those who hold sway in communities plagued by violence, in the hopes that they can help change attitudes and minds.
“Crime rates go up and down over the years, but right now the main thing is gang violence and shootings,” he said. “That’s the biggest challenge, just trying to convince the community to help in combating gang violence in Greenwood.”
Another essential part of being sheriff, Kelly said, is having a good working relationship with other local law enforcement agencies. He said his deputies work regularly with the city police department’s Crime Suppression Unit and other agencies to link details of cases together. That cooperation extends to the use of the county bloodhound unit and working with federal agencies through the crime lab and National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.
Kelly said he also put in place training procedures for school resource officers to teach staff and students how to protect themselves in the event of an act of violence on school property. The officers are certified to teach the ALERRT, a program provided by Texas State University.
Kelly said he plans, if reelected, to keep his door open to residents who want to talk with him about their concerns, and to continue meeting with community leaders to build trust.
“As the sheriff of Greenwood County, I will continue to uphold an ethical office and hold employees to a high standard of accountability,” he said. “I will continue to be available to all citizens for their needs and concerns and treat them fairly and equally. Foremost, I will continue to be honest and ethical in all aspects of the position of sheriff of Greenwood County.”
Kelly and his wife of 35 years, Karen, have two children, 24-year-old Adele and 21-year-old Gabe. They live in Ninety Six and are members of Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church.