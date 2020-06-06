At Tuesday’s protest headed by Black Lives Matter — Greenwood, organizers repeatedly brought up a topic of conversation that’s reached local officials several times over the last year — having a citizen review board to investigate complaints of officer misconduct.
“We want a citizens review board that has subpoena power, so that when an officer or a government employee in an official position does something wrong, we need the board to have the authority to make decisions, not just the police department,” BLM Greenwood co-founder Travis Greene said.
Greenwood City Council discussed and shot down the matter in the past, but it has resurfaced as a national wave of protests made its way to Greenwood in light of a Minneapolis police officer killing George Floyd.
Greene said the purpose of a review board would be to demand evidence when citizens come forward with complaints against officers, and to hold officers accountable when they misbehave or fail to properly record and document their behavior.
On Tuesday, Greenwood County’s voters will cast their ballots and decide which of the four Republican contenders will face off against unopposed Democratic candidate Tony Davis to be Greenwood’s next sheriff. Each candidate was asked where they stand on the idea of a citizen-led review board, and what, if any, measures they think should be taken to increase transparency and accountability at the sheriff’s office.
Chad CoxCox said there’s a lot that’s unknown about how effective a review board would be, but that he’s generally in support of having one in place. It would take time to figure out what structure or format would work best in Greenwood, and he said the same approaches to policing that work in Greenwood might not work in Ware Shoals or Ninety Six.
“It gives the citizens and sheriff’s office a mutual goal of trying to make our community better,” he said. “You can tell us what you need, so we can give it to you.”
He said if residents have ideas to better the community, he wants to sit down, listen and give these suggestions a try. Some programs or approaches might fail, but that’s part of finding what’s a perfect fit for Greenwood, he said.
“You’ve got to be open to trying things, because what we’ve got right now isn’t working,” he said.
Tony DavisIn an emailed statement, Davis said he’s not sold on the idea of a review board, mostly because he doesn’t know enough about how it has worked for agencies that have one. He said he’d be in a better position to decide once he’s done research.
However, he said officers want their work judged and evaluated by people who are experienced with that kind of work.
“People who have had the proper training, graduated from an accredited police academy, worked the streets, made arrests, encountered resistance and etc.,” he wrote. “In most all cases their sheriff or chief meets those qualifications.”
He said many other professions are “policed by their own.” He said he’s sure review boards are the way of the future, but said it’s nearly like Greenwood has one already.
“In a sense we already have a CRB in that we have a city or county council that represents their districts and get input from their respective areas,” he said.
He said he has no issues with accountability, and that legal requirements and the state’s Freedom of Information Act already provide the framework to get access to nearly everything police do. He decried the death of Floyd, but said justice has already been meted out.
“The police department took quick action and promptly fired the officers,” Davis wrote. “Within a couple of days they were arrested. This shows the system works. If the protesters were asking for justice, I think they got it when the officers were arrested — granted the arrests didn’t bring George Floyd back, and clearly the protesters wanted more.”
Matt EmeryA citizens’ review board could be good for Greenwood, Emery said. There’s no issue, he said, with bringing in a group of people to watch over the actions of police.
Emery said he had no problem with the board having subpoena power. At the end of the day, the final decision is up to the sheriff when it comes to personnel matters, he said, but having input from residents can’t be a bad thing.
“We need more accountability in law enforcement and with each other,” he said. “You’re here to represent the people of Greenwood, South Carolina and make sure everybody’s safe. That’s your job.”
Moving forward and growing as a community demands change, and community-oriented policing is the way to ensure Greenwood’s diverse populations all feel as if they’re being served fairly and treated equally.
Dennis Kelly“I don’t think there’s a need in it,” Kelly said of review boards. “The cameras and footage are recording what’s going on, so we already have that to review.”
County council might not have final say in sheriff’s office personnel matters, but Kelly said they serve as a review board when they request information on cases from the sheriff’s office. He said he’s been forthright with council and given them access to recordings when they’ve asked for them.
“I absolutely think the county council is elected by the people, so I don’t know why we wouldn’t just use those individuals to review anything,” Kelly said.
With officers carrying body cameras and having dashboard cameras, Kelly said he doesn’t think there’s a need for increased accountability.
“I think it’s more transparent now than it’s ever been,” he said.
John LongIt’s essential to listen to the people who put you in office as sheriff, Long said, but he supports an advisory board instead of a review board with any authority.
“I don’t see anything wrong with listening to a citizen advisory committee,” he said. “Advisory means they’re advising you to do something.”
He said he knows a lot of offices aren’t fond of that idea, but said building a strong community demands listening to the public. While Americans have been demanding greater scrutiny on officers for years, Long said people need to understand it takes time to gather the information needed to make informed personnel decisions. Advisory committees wouldn’t speed up the process, but they could provide an extra voice in discussions on how to move forward.
“But you’ve got to build that advisory committee with the right folks,” he said. “At the end of the day, the sheriff has the ultimate say on what happens to anybody that works with him.”
Long said it’s not on the streets in crowds of protesters, but in face-to-face meetings that problems get solved. If influential leaders in communities across the county came together to help brainstorm solutions, Long said Greenwood County could tackle problems five at a time and systematically develop solutions to them.