Maybe the best way to deal with pain is to share it.
Nearly 70 people did just that Saturday at an 8 p.m. ceremony honoring the memory of Quinton Payne, who was shot and killed while getting ready for work third shift at Walmart on June 12.
The ceremony was organized by the Put Down the Guns now Young People Organization. It was an uncomfortable situation for organizer Jack Logan, who noted that Greenwood County had seen three shooting incident in three weeks.
People need to go to law enforcement officials and ask “what are you doing?” he said. When people ask what can be done, Logan encouraged them to go the ballot box and vote for the right people.
Young men need jobs, he said. The leaders’ job is to sell young people, even those with criminal records, to employers.
Acknowledging Payne’s parents, Logan said he has heard many things about Quinton. The good of the father can be seen in the son. Quinton worked to support his family. To all young men, he said, “that is a mother’s dream.”
Antoinette Dansby, the mother of a girl Quinton once dated, recalled him attending an event where her daughter was getting a letter from her school and her father held out his hand. Quinton was so nervous. He didn’t know what to do. Apparently he wasn’t used to men shaking hands.
“He was a really, really sweet guy, humble, just a really sweet guy,” she said. He had a mind and he was going to do better for himself and for his family.
Dansby noted her daughter was taking his death hard and was uncertain about attending the funeral. “She wants to remember him as he was.”
Quinton’s mother, Monika Payne Morgan, had a simple request: If you know something, say something.
Nobody should have to feel this, she said. She started singing a heartfelt and painful song; before long, the crowd joined in.
Friend Alex White Jr. said Quinton was always good for a laugh.
There’s so much negativity in the world. Everybody should keep their head up. Quinton would have wanted us to do the best for each other, he said.
Pastor Stevie Crawford decried the presence of the “ambush spirit” and lifted up words from 1 Corinthians 13:11: “When I was a child, I spake as a child; I understood as a child; I fought as a child. But when I became a man, I put away childish things.”
“Look at yourself and see what things need to be dismantled from your life, whatever it is to cause you to think negative, what it is that causes you to think about rejection, what it is that is troubling your mind,” he said.
“This is the third week we’ve been down here,” Crawford said. “Tonight we come to make a decree: “No more. We come for change tonight. … We come collected tonight as a community, we come collected tonight, amen, as a cluster of people who say we will not stand for this ambush spirit no longer.”
“It will not rob us of our young Black African American brother,” he said.
Crawford urged people to take charge of their community and homes and government. “If your city and county council members are not taking their jobs seriously, then it is time for change.”
“If God is for you, who can be against you?”
Payne had plans to go to Piedmont Technical College in the fall to study sociology. His mother said he had dreams of doing social work and helping children with anger management issues. Payne ran track and wrestled at Greenwood High School, among other sports. He was loved by people who worked with him at retail jobs throughout town, his parents said.
Payne’s funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at Grace Community Church, 1611 Woodlawn Road.
Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call detectives at 864-942-8407, or reach out on Facebook or online to make an anonymous tip at bit.ly/2U6evYV.