Karl Dunagan enjoyed “piddling around” his father’s store when he was 12 years old.
“I playfully tell people I was tricked into this business,” said Dunagan, whose dad opened Dunagan’s Sewing & Vacuum Center in Aiken in 1977.
Things started innocently enough for Karl, with his father telling him to sweep or vacuum the shop floors. The elder Dunagan later asked his son to take apart a vacuum and clean it. Every move was a step toward molding Karl into someone who, one day, could take over for him.
“Eventually, you end up going full into it,” Karl said. “When it comes to multigenerational stores, that’s the way a lot of us get into stuff, whether it’s a generational business, from selling cars to whatever.”
Dunagan took over his father’s store in Aiken five years ago. He wasn’t looking to open another shop, but he said an opportunity presented itself in Greenwood, a place he and his wife have long admired and hope to move to one day.
In December, Dunagan opened Greenwood Vac & Sew near the Hobby and Garden Center along Highway 72 Bypass NE. It’s in the same building previously occupied by Carolina Vacuum & Sewing.
Dunagan sells and repairs vacuum cleaners and sewing machines. His shop is filled with a variety of brands of both, along with parts and supplies.
The vacuum cleaner business is “a little quirky,” Dunagan said.
“It’s been around a long time, and it was usually exclusive to one or two places in a metropolitan area,” he said. “When my dad opened in ’77, there was one sewing machine store and there was one vacuum cleaner store. Then dad came in, and he was the sewing machine and vacuum cleaner store.”
One of Dunagan’s earliest memories was when his father purchased about 100 vacuum cleaners and asked him to assemble 20 of them.
“I had a friend, and he and I would race to see who could put one together the fastest,” Dunagan said.
He said there are not many vacuum and sewing machine sales and repair shops around these days.
“There was a lot more carpet than the bare-floor options we have today,” Dunagan said of the 1950s through the ’70s. “Those were the two main appliances in an older household. I’m a holdout. I think that’s because I was brought into (the business) from a young age.”
As for vacuum cleaners, “there’s not too much I haven’t seen,” Dunagan said. Problems requiring service might include suction issues, the cleaner having a burning smell — or it simply not running.
“How do you diagnose that?” Dunagan said. “Well, most vacuum cleaners have your switch scored in your motors and you’re just going to go through your follow-throughs, and you can check each individual one. Of course, now we’ve got more than that.
“They’ve learned every which way to put a circuit board and sensor and all kinds of weird stuff in vacuum cleaner features. Obviously, like a lot of products in this day and time, some vacuum cleaners are just totally over-engineered.”
Dunagan said the vacuum cleaner can be seen as somewhat of a “mundane appliance.”
“No one comes into someone’s house and the first thing they show them is their vacuum cleaner,” he said. “The first thing they are going to show them is the big, beautiful flat-screen TV with 4K HD. For some people, the vacuum cleaner is far more important than others. If your vacuum cleaner is important to you, it’s going to be important to us. It’s a mundane appliance that isn’t important until it’s important.”
Dunagan playfully calls his repairs a “vacuum cleaner enema.”
“I take it apart, clean it, service it and make it just like it was when it was brand new,” he said. “It’s not rocket science. I think that just about anybody could probably do what I do. I may be able to do it slightly faster because I know what to look for.”
Dunagan isn’t looking to milk repeat customers for unneeded repairs.
“We educate our customers,” he said. “They (vacuum cleaners) have to be maintained. We’re going to show the customer how to do that so they don’t have to haul it to the shop every time.”
People often ask Dunagan for his opinion on what the best vacuum cleaner is.
“It’s like asking a mechanic what he thinks is the best car,” he said. “It’s very subjective. For me, there are certain brands I like over others. Yes, these are the brands I represent, but I represent them because they give the best service and best performance.”
Dunagan said that in an age in which disposable goods rule the market, cheap vacuum cleaners have become a bit of a commodity; but, if you are thinking about purchasing one of those, he was a couple of questions: “How long do you really expect them to last? How good of a job do you expect it to do?”
Dunagan also sells and services sewing machines.
“I love working on old, vintage sewing machines,” he said. “Those were always the very best quality. We also work on high-end stuff.”
He said his favorite is the Singer Featherweight.
“Those are like working on old cars,” he said. “They were just made right.”