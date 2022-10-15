Two longtime Lakelands nonprofit arts organizations — Greenwood Community Theatre and Greenwood Performing Arts — announced their eagerly anticipated 2023 seasons.

GCT and GPA teamed up Thursday for a fun evening of reveals to announce performances scheduled, including classic Broadway musical comedy, the return of a beloved horror comedy rock musical, children’s literature stage adaptations, jazzy blues, a tribute to Elton John and more.

