Two longtime Lakelands nonprofit arts organizations — Greenwood Community Theatre and Greenwood Performing Arts — announced their eagerly anticipated 2023 seasons.
GCT and GPA teamed up Thursday for a fun evening of reveals to announce performances scheduled, including classic Broadway musical comedy, the return of a beloved horror comedy rock musical, children’s literature stage adaptations, jazzy blues, a tribute to Elton John and more.
There were also nods to more of what’s ahead in the current GCT season, “An Evening with Mark Twain” and “Frozen,” along with GPA’s holiday Nutcracker Tea Party, which includes ballet by dancers from the Peace Center in Greenville and more.
The cabaret-style reveal involved lots of music from the upcoming performances as well as takes on current Broadway hits, including songs from Dear Evan Hansen and a riff on Hamilton’s “You’ll Be Back.”
GCT paid tribute to its technical director, John F. Keenan, who has been with the community theater for eight years. Keenan, his wife, Ansley, and their daughter, Lily, have announced a big move, from Greenwood to New Orleans for an exciting job opportunity.
There was lots of schtick, handcuffs, even a lightsaber duel as GCT artistic director/youth outreach coordinator Ryan S. Hewitt pleaded with Keenan to stay in Greenwood.
Current actors and others who got their starts at GCT before careers in opera and stages in metropolitan areas delighted the audience.
Be on the lookout for GCT out on the town this spring, as a two-person show, “The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe” will be making its way to area schools.
Greenwood Performing Arts 2023 schedule:The Rocketman: A tribute to Sir Elton John, Jan. 13. Enjoy a concert experience complete with feathers, sunglasses and sequined suits, plus a band with Charlie Morgan on drums. Morgan was a drummer for Elton John for more than 13 years.
Celebrate Women’s History Month, March date to be announced. Recognizing significant contributors to local arts and culture, with a catered meal, mimosas and jazzy blues by Gail Storm at the Arts Center of Greenwood. Nominations open for recipients.
The Wildcards at Greenwood Community Theatre, April 27. Nashville’s music scene is coming to the Lakelands with this return performance by Ashley Gearing and Andrea Young. Enjoy dynamic songwriting, stellar vocals, acoustic guitar and ferocious fiddling.
Topiaries, Tastings and Tunes, June 9. GPA teams up with the long-running South Carolina Festival of Flowers for a fun night including street musicians, wine tastings and an up-close look at Greenwood’s signature topiary display of live plant sculptures, inspired by one’s at Disney.
Fourth annual Greenwood Groovin’ concert, October, date to be announced. A host of Greenwood’s musical talent performs all on one stage, at the Uptown Market. Enjoy an evening of musical collaboration, keeping Greenwood’s long musical tradition alive including the beloved music video that went viral — a rendition of American singer-songwriter Don McLean’s “American Pie” that musicians produced during the coronavirus pandemic.
Greenwood Community Theatre 2023 schedule: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” directed by Ryan Hewitt, Feb. 10-19. Up for grabs is the spelling championship of a lifetime. Which of six tweens will emerge victorious? Which loser gets a juice box? Comedy rules the day in this spelling bee as each contestant has his or her own motivations. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare.
”Matilda Jr.,” directed by Anna Lethco, April 20-23. Little girl Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence and special powers. Based on the Roald Dahl novel, Matilda dreams of a better life and inspires those around her, including her school teacher, Miss Honey. Sponsored by Cambridge Dental Associates.
”Guys and Dolls,” directed by David Sollish, June 9-18. In this romantic comedy, set in a mythical New York City, a fly-by-night gambler, a bet and a showgirl wanting to marry, show you what happens when love and a bet seem at odds. Based on short stories by American author Damon Runyon. “Guys and Dolls” won a Tony Award for Best Musical in 1950.
”Jungle Book KIDS,” a GCT Penguin Project production, Sept. 14-17, directed by Ryan Hewitt. A boy, lost and abandoned in the jungle, is raised by wolves in this stage adaptation of a Disney classic film and works of Rudyard Kipling. Enjoy favorite songs from the Disney film including, “Bare Necessities” and “I Wan’na Be Like You”.
”Little Shop of Horrors,” Oct. 27-Nov. 5, directed by Myra Greene. In this Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, a floral shop worker finds himself with a carnivorous plant from outer space that feeds on fresh blood. Sponsored by Bacot and Padgett LLC.
”Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!” Dec. 8-10, directed by Ryan Hewitt. This holiday comedy brings to life the beloved first-grader from the best-selling book series written by Barbara Park. Will a tattletale ruin Junie B’s holiday sing-along and secret Santa fun or will the Christmas spirit prevail? Sponsored by Greenwood Rehabilitation Hospital.