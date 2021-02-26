It’s the right thing to do.
That sums up why Josh Norman donated $1.3 million to help develop the Starz24 Teen Center. It also sums up how he tries to live his life.
Norman was the second-biggest celebrity at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the teen center that is located in part of the old Brewer High School. The center was the biggest celebrity and that apparently is what Norman prefers.
Many people made the opening of the teen center a reality, in the community and in the Boys & Girls Club. Norman recalled having the idea of doing something to help 10 years ago. A struggle was figuring out what to do.
When you go to sleep at night, you have dreams, he said. “There’s a sense of urgency when you are pressured to do something.”
Growing up in Greenwood, Norman, like so many others, attended a recreation center. When it closed, he was fortunate enough to visit the YMCA.
Others were not so fortunate. Without the recreation center, people got into other things and getting involved with people who loved them, or what they thought of as love. Some perhaps felt like they were part of a family.
“Going to the Y is a trek,” I understand that,” Norman said, adding that teenagers need to have somewhere to go.
“We didn’t have time to get into trouble” or to get into gang-related crime that was plaguing the area, he said.
In time, Norman said he started talking to other people. He helped sponsor events and along the way, he asked how was he going to get something going.
An answer came at an event in 2017 where he met officials with the Boys & Girls Clubs.
Years later, a ribbon was cut.
“I didn’t want this to be about me,” Norman said. He started working with the Boys & Girls Club officials and met with people in the community.
This is what the community needs, he said. Without help, this project couldn’t have gotten off the ground.
“A weight lifted when the ribbon broke. This building will give teens something to look forward to every day. They are the future; this center will give them a fighting chance,” he said.
So many times, when people hit a wall time and again, they can lose faith. Today, that wall is shattered.
“This is the biggest thing I have ever accomplished,” he said.
Participation won’t end with the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Norman said now that his house looking better than it did before, he will be back in Greenwood during the off-season. He pledged to try to do as much as he can in the community and to be more involved in the city. That includes continued work with the teen center.
Norman hopes the lessons about service and philanthropy go beyond him, specifically to his daughter, Imala.
“It’s the first lesson, the most important lesson that you ever teach a child, is that we are not here alone; we’re here with other people who also have feelings, who are also in the same places you are.
“And guess what, they may be having a bad day ... someone may be less fortunate than you, so you have all this going for yourself, how can you help that other person?
“Guess what, we go, we give,” he said.
He is hoping Imala will give. “She may be hustling cookies now; she’s going to give later.”
Sabrina Miller, executive director with the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakelands Region, joked after his speech that Norman is supposed to be a man of few words.
“I waited 10 years to get this out,” he said.