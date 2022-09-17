High style and grace hit Uptown Greenwood when a small army of sequined and sparkly princesses converged on The Museum.
The Princess Tea Party brought pretend royalty for the museum’s fundraiser, which, if not its biggest, is the most popular, according to Executive Director Karen Jennings.
Young girls dressed up as princesses from nearly every Disney film made from Snow White and Pocahontas to Princess Jasmine and Princess Tiana. Young royalty could try on Cinderella’s glass slippers, go from table to table collecting shiny baubles to make their own costume jewelry and watch a short video about Cinderella with museum staff and volunteers narrating the story. Then, it was off to get their picture taken while seated inside Cinderella’s carriage and eventually enjoy a tea party with sandwiches and punch in place of tea.
A few parents also dressed up as princesses. The father of one girl even dressed in an all-white costume as Prince Charming. Girls milled over exhibits and a table full of pages from coloring books. One woman laughed, saying “Future divas, I’m sure.”
“The Museum has never looked so good,” said Nickie Murphy, program director at The Museum and Railroad Historical Center, as she looked over the crowd.
Young princesses were greeted by princesses Tiana, Aurora, Snow White and Jasmine who ooh’ed and ahh’ed over the girls and posed for pictures. The greeters were from a theater group at a local high school. Greeting people wasn’t their only skill. One of the organizers of the party said the princesses “had the wave down pat.”
Everyone seemed to be having a good time as princesses and a few princes supervised tables and activities. A teenager dressed as Princess Jasmine said “That’s always the main goal.”
The grace and style weren’t entirely effortless. One glamorous princess revealed a rough and tumble side when she lifted her dress to remove a cowgirl boot before trying on a glass slipper.
One mother lamented the condition of her daughter’s hair while lined up for a photo at the carriage. “Can we do anything with that hair?”
Kat Finkbeiner has been a regular visitor to The Museum. She brought a princess to the party. The previous weekend, she brought her grandson to see the dinosaur exhibit.
“We all are having fun at The Museum,” she said. “The Museum offers a lot.”
Her princess was a little grumpy, though, striking the floor with her feet. She missed her nap, Finkbeiner said.
While waiting for the next attraction, princesses swarmed some of the exhibits. The dry goods store was popular as princesses loaded the scales with fake fruit and vegetables while others tried to figure out a cash register that was old even when their grandparents where children. One woman said “The funny thing is I used to know how to work one of those things.”
After the tea party, Jennings and other museum officials relaxed around a table filled with leftovers. Jennings had been on her feet all day helping to set up the tea party and taking photos of girls in Cinderella’s carriage.
Teenagers spent hours greeting young princesses and helping run exhibits while wearing costumes and heavy wigs. They were rewarded with a pizza dinner. Not much was left by the time the last of the royalty was gone.
The Museum has sold out of tickets every year except for the first year, Jennings said. This year, the event sold out a week in advance.
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.