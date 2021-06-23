Senior citizens who missed out on signing up for the Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program have another opportunity to sign up.
Between Monday and July 2, Greenwood County seniors can sign up for vouchers for fresh vegetables and fruit on the state DSS website.
The process is solely through an online form on the DSS website at https://benefitsportal.dss.sc.gov/#/benefits/sfmnp/application.
Seniors who have already submitted an application this year do not have to reapply. The online portal will close at 5 p.m. July 2.
“Be sure to get a reference number at the end and record it for verification at time of pickup,” Reba Vinson, farmers market coordinator for Greenwood County, said in an email.
Vinson said a new pickup date will be announced at a later date, although they are expected to arrive mid to late July. Updates will be posted on the Greenwood County Farmers Market Facebook page.