The lyrics to the Carl Strommen song performed by the senior chorus members at the Greenwood High School commencement on Friday evening are fitting.
The school’s graduates made their way across the stage at Finis Horne Arena on Friday evening to get their diplomas and are headed off in many different directions.
Senior Brendan Morris said he is most looking forward to being on his own and being able to travel across the world after graduation. He has enlisted in the United States Army.
Whether military, college or the workforce, the graduates now have the diploma they need.
Senior Chloe Duncan is headed off to the Honors College at the College of Charleston, and said she’s looking forward to being around people that are excited to learn.
“Everybody has to go to high school, and not everyone has to go to college,” she said. So everybody there's just like pumped to learn. That's what I like.”
Notable seniors from the school each gave speeches.
“Classmates, please know that every single one of you is a talented, beautiful and powerful person,” said valedictorian Araceli Manuel. Her sister Yesenia Manuel was salutatorian.
Student body president Drew Geoly II talked about some of his fondest memories of the year, but said his favorite was at the end of the year.
He recounted the football team’s pre-game dinner, and mentioned walking up the steps of the courtyard on Friday evening to find the Greenwood High marching band playing the fight song.
“As they played the fight song, hearing those drums beat, feeling those chills running up and down my body, walking beside some of the closest friends while preparing to play my favorite sport is quite literally one of my best memories I had,” Geoly said.
“And I think that's what makes Greenwood special. It might not be the biggest, it might not be the classiest. But this town here is a family. So as we branch apart on to lead unique and meaningful lives, I'd like to say this: go be an eagle. Soar high, and don't look back. Fly far, but maybe spin around every once in a while.”
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.