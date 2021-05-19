Eligible senior citizens in Greenwood County will again be able to apply for nutrition vouchers after the program was temporarily unavailable.
“Senior citizens in Greenwood County, who meet the established eligibility guidelines, may now apply online for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program,” said Danielle Jones, public information coordinator for the state Department of Social Services, in an email.
Jones said approved seniors will receive $25 worth of vouchers that can be used to buy fresh fruits and vegetables from area farmers. Vouchers are issued in $5 increments and are available to residents aged 60 or older with a yearly income of no more than $23,832, or $32,232 for two people. Applicants must have a valid driver’s license or state-issued identification card.
The popular program aims to provide fresh produce to low-income seniors and also to support the state’s small farmers.
For two weeks, Greenwood County’s seniors were in jeopardy of not being able to participate in the program this year. DSS issued a press release on May 1 that listed Greenwood County as one of four counties in the state where the program was not available.
The Index-Journal reached out to DSS for more information and was provided with this emailed response: “The 2021 Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is not available in Greenwood and Laurens Counties because none of the voucher distributers who have chosen to participate in the program operate in that area.”
Previously, the Upper Savannah Council of Governments helped facilitate the distribution of vouchers for Greenwood County residents.
“The Upper Savannah COG’s role over the past years has only been voluntary because DSS lacked the manpower in their field offices and could not find a local agency that had the capacity or desire to coordinate the program in Greenwood County,” Linda McAllister, aging program director for Upper Savannah, said in an email. “The COG has never had a contractual or other relationship with the USDA program; our Aging program staff simply volunteered their time to help out.”
McAllister said the staff has been tasked with “increasing programmatic responsibilities, and the Voucher program was automated to an online system.”
She said in other counties, senior centers, DSS or the United Way are involved with distribution efforts.
McAllister said in July 2020, Upper Savannah notified Seandra Kelly, the organization’s DSS contact in Columbia that the organization would no longer assist in distributing the vouchers. Kelly no longer works with DSS.
Jones said the program is back on for Greenwood County after county and state officials stepped in.
“DSS appreciates the collaboration and coordination of involved parties, including Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell, Council Chairman Steve Brown and State Senators Billy Garrett and Mike Gambrell for their assistance,” Jones said.
She said the county will now be the voucher distributor for the program.
Seniors who are eligible for the program must apply online before June 1 to receive vouchers from the program. Information on the program can be found at dss.sc.gov/assistance-programs/food-and-nutrition-programs/senior-farmers-market/.