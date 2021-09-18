It’s the final season of Viking football for Emerald’s seniors who, after receiving support from their teachers for the past three years, are returning that support and gratitude.
“My Jersey, Your Impact” involves senior football players choosing one of their favorite staff members to wear their jersey during gameday as a show of gratitude.
“Our teachers work extremely hard and sometimes being a teacher, there’s not a lot of give-back and this is just a small way for our teachers to understand the impact that they’ve made on somebody in a positive way and just to give a little gratitude back to them,” said coach Tad Dubose.
For each of Emerald’s five home games, the seniors will present the jersey in the morning to a teacher or support staff member who made an impact.
Dubose said when the students were first told about the program and didn’t know it would take place five times, they stressed a little and felt guilty – they wanted to choose more than just one.
“I just think we put so much hard work on the field and all this stuff and we want these teachers to know and our staff to know they’re appreciated and they’ve made a big impact on us as kids in this school and that they’re making a difference in our lives,” senior John Deal said.
For his second-week pick, he chose Barry Kinard, a coach he looks up to and has made a real impact on him.
Kinard called Deal a “great kid,” and said it was awesome to be nominated.
“Our circle of influence is bigger than we think,” Kinard said.
Senior Ji’Tavis Wilson, who chose coach John Scruggs, said he thinks it’s important to recognize teachers because “they’ve been helping us since we were little stay out of trouble and stuff.”
The program began this year at the suggestion of media specialist Kay LeRoy, who heard about it from a counselor at another school.
“I know I got a jersey the first time, and just feeling like the time that you’ve poured into that student and the relationship that you’ve built and seeing that it really did mean something to them made such a difference,” LeRoy said. “I’ve gotten different honors through my time in education, but I think that was probably the biggest honor I’ve ever received.”
Athletic Director Mack Hite said athletics are a gateway to teaching kids about life, adversity and gratitude.
Some of the teachers have gotten emotional when being presented the jerseys.
“Some of the boys, they’re big tough football players but when they see how their gratitude impacts the teachers as well, it’s just such a powerful thing for them and it’ll help them down the road to make sure to tell people thank you and how much they appreciate them,” Hite said.
Their teachers and fellow students have a way of showing support for the football team, too. Another home-game tradition is Chalk the Walk, where teachers and students use sidewalk chalk to leave messages the footballers will see when heading onto the field Friday evenings.
“My boys!”, “Good luck” and “Beat Broome” were messages already chalked in by Friday morning.