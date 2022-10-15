“You didn’t have to do anything, but you chose to.”
That’s one of the qualities Emerald High senior Ean Ryans thinks about when deciding which teacher or guidance counselor to recognize as part of the school’s My Jersey, Your Impact program.
Each home game, senior football players choose a teacher to wear their jersey for the day as a way to thank and recognize those who have made a difference.
Ryans, for example, gave his jersey on Friday to Emerald principal Jamie Blount.
This is the second year of the program, but the first year the school has allowed seniors to choose teachers from their elementary or middle school days.
“It’s been a real tear jerker,” athletic director Mack Hite said.
“I think teachers get caught in the whirlwind of how difficult their job is and to see an adult, an 18-year-old kid, come back and say thank you to their face has been powerful,” he said.
There’s an added bonus of younger students in those teachers’ classes getting to see the high school football players, who they regard as superstars, show gratitude, Hite said.
Jaiden Turner this week chose his fifth grade teacher, Chelsea Lloyd, who teaches at Mathews Elementary.
“As a teacher, you hope that you make an impact on students and a lot of times at the elementary level, you don’t always get that until later when they are more successful down the road and you know, I’m just so proud,” Lloyd said.
“I’ve kept up with him since I taught him in fifth grade. He’s a great kid and like I said, just as a teacher you want to make an impact and just knowing that you truly did is something really special.”
Last time, he recognized another elementary school favorite, physical education teacher Rebecca Greene, who helped introduce him to sports and helped him realize he is left-handed.
Senior Bradlee Jones, who gave his jersey this week to Hite, said he chooses based off the relationship he has with teachers, what he called “an ‘I come to that class happy’ relationship,” he said.
Jaylen Foster gave his jersey this week to Willie Reynolds, a custodian at Emerald who is related to Foster.
He has also given his jersey to a former elementary teacher, Rebecca Murray, who now teaches at Hodges Elementary.
“She always pushed me to go harder and do better in class so it will pay back in the long run,” he said.
Foster said teachers play a special role.
Emerald football head coach Tad DuBose said the program is a great way to help build school morale.
The reaction from a teacher who poured their heart and soul into a young person is a blessing for the student, he said.
DuBose said it’s moments like those that feed a teacher’s passion.
At Brewer Middle, the last stop of the day on Friday, Jeramius Morton gave his jersey to Yolanda Cloud-Pendergrass.
Morton said a lot of the teachers are excited when the students arrive to give them their jerseys.
“They play a big role in today’s society,” he said.
“It’s a tough job for them, it cheers them up every time we do it.”
After a hug from a former student for Pendergrass, she told her middle school students as she closed her classroom door, ”That just made my whole year.”