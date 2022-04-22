Overdoses don’t always lead to death, but in 2021 alone there were 49 drug-related deaths, with 38 of them being from polydrug use — multiple drugs in the body — in Greenwood County. The primary cause of 30 of the deaths was fentanyl, one of the most common opioids.
Helen Yonts, clinical counselor at Cornerstone, and Betsy Royal, overdose education and Narcan distribution coordinator, addressed the opioid epidemic, diminishing the stigma surrounding opioids and how the use of Narcan is saving lives. They presented their information in a seminar planned by the Leadership Greenwood class Thursday morning.
“In my mind, the word stigma implies choice — a person who is maybe choosing a particular lifestyle or something like that. I don’t believe substance abuse disorders are so much a choice as I believe is a disease,” Yonts said.
Opioids, Yonts said, not only affect a person physically, socially, emotionally and spiritually, but also biologically, particularly in the brain’s limbic system, which is responsible for our behavioral and emotional responses.
Within the limbic system, there is a small, almond-shaped portion called the amygdala. The amygdala is essentially the alarm system in your brain.
“It’s the thing in your brain that tells you something is wrong with your child in the middle of the night. It’s checking out the environment and it stores memory in order to make us move in the direction we need to go,” Yonts said.
The use of opioids can also cause damage to relationships and obsessive thinking.
“When a person first starts out drinking and using, they don’t start out thinking ‘All I wanna do is get high.’ At first, it’s family, work, social issues going on. Then they are introduced to the substance and it’s like ‘Oh, I’ve had a good experience.’ Then the thinking starts to go back to ‘I wanna do that again,’” she said.
She said if you ask anyone who has abused opioids, most would be able to recall the first time they ever used because it’s embedded into their memory.
Royal, whose job is to reach and educated the community on overdoses and Narcan, said Greenwood is not exempt from the rising number of overdoses. In data compiled by Cornerstone using ODMAP (Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program) and partnering with the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and County 911 Dispatch Office, in June 2021 Greenwood has seen more than 200 non-fatal overdoses.
And now, through local partnerships, they are able to track Greenwood overdoses in real time.
“Any time EMS reported that they treated an overdose, it was pulled and put into the data system. However, what do we know about a lot of people EMS comes in contact with? Does everybody get transported by EMS? Does everyone get treated by EMS,” she said.
Being able to track numbers in real time increased their impact, Royal said.
Cornerstone is also a community distributor of Narcan nasal spray, which is available to the community at no cost, no questions asked. But part of the problem with that, according to Royal, is people who misused the Narcan.
“What has happened a lot of times people will get Narcan from us and use it on someone they are hanging out with and somebody’s already called 911. When EMS shows up, they’re already awake and responding so EMS leaves or law enforcement has hit them with Narcan before EMS arrives. What are they going to do? One of the problems with that is that Narcan is temporary. You need medical attention, but they don’t want the medical attention,” she said.
The Narcan nasal spray has a shelf life of about two years but does have an expiration date on the box, along with a link to YouTube to learn more. Narcan can last anywhere between 60 and 90 minutes, but medical attention is still paramount. Individuals are also protected by the Good Samaritan law and the Overdose Prevention Act.
Currently, concerned residents made up just 38% of the Narcan distribution in Greenwood County in 2021.