Progress is being made on Greenwood County’s economic development front. At a meeting Tuesday, stakeholders heard about what Greenwood Together will be working on in 2021.
“The overall mission for Greenwood Together: quality of life,” said James Bateman, Greenwood County’s economic development director. “Selling Greenwood as a destination.”
Bateman said the county will move forward with hiring a project manager to work with him at the county. He also gave an update on the county’s progress with industrial recruitment in the past six months.
He said the county saw $135.7 million in capital investment and 30 new jobs since July, adding that it’s “the highest investment total since 2016.” That number increased Tuesday night when Greenwood County Council voted unanimously at its regular meeting to approve third reading of a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with Sweetwater Solar LLC, known as Project Tripletail. The project is worth $40 million.
David Dougherty, Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce vice president of investor relations, told Greenwood Together stakeholders the Chamber selected workforce strategy consultants, Ted Abernathy of Economic Leadership and Crystal Morphis of Creative Economic Development Consulting. Dougherty said the consultants work with the organization to create a strategic plan.
“We hope to have this workforce plan by the first or middle of April,” Dougherty said.
Dougherty reiterated the scope of the group’s economic development work beyond the city limits.
“This is not a Greenwood effort,” Dougherty said. “This is a Greenwood County effort.”
Discover Greenwood executive director Kelly McWhorter said her organization has been tasked with ensuring the cohesion of the messaging. She provided results from a survey of the community stakeholders.
The top short-term goals of the survey results were to solidify relationships, have a unified plan and to simplify represented 28%. Broader tourism, 12% and new business recruitment, 9%, were also top short-term goals.
Twenty-two percent of respondents said business recruitment and retention was a top long-term goal. Increased tourism by leveraging Lake Greenwood, improving the quality of life and workforce development were top long-term goals of 9% of the respondents.
McWhorter said that respondents thought the people and Lake Greenwood were the top strengths, while lack of a unified plan and existing fragmentation were the top weaknesses.
She said more work has to be done.
“This is a work in progress,” McWhorter said. “We are excited about the things to come.”
Uptown Greenwood Manager Lara Hudson is taking on a larger role within Greenwood Together. She said she will be working on recruitment of small business and retail in the city.
“We are truly building this from the ground up,” Hudson said.
She said four candidates are under consideration for the city’s vacant event and market coordinator position. This position will help Hudson with her duties in Uptown and free her up to work on recruitment.
Rusty Denning, chairman of the Chamber board, introduced the organization’s new president and CEO, Barbara Ann Heegan, at the meeting.
Denning said it’s important to see progress and hear from the entities involved.
“We wanted you to see that it’s not just the Chamber of Commerce,” Denning said.