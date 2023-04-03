Montgomery Center
Self Regional’s Family Medicine Residency Program hit the mark on its most recent board exam scores, tying for third in the country on the American Board of Family Medicine five-year rolling average exam scores.

The national five-year average score is 537. Out of the 748 residency programs in the state, the Self Regional Residency Program’s average score came in at 612.

