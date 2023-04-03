Self Regional’s Family Medicine Residency Program hit the mark on its most recent board exam scores, tying for third in the country on the American Board of Family Medicine five-year rolling average exam scores.
The national five-year average score is 537. Out of the 748 residency programs in the state, the Self Regional Residency Program’s average score came in at 612.
“We were very pleased we were in the top three. We really try to challenge our students to be excellent,” Program Director Dr. Robert Tiller said.
The three-year program, he said, is more than 40 years old and while ranking in the top three is something to be celebrated, there’s more to it than just numbers.
“Scores are great and important, but there’s so much more to the program than scores. We want them to be kind, compassionate and be good at the bedside,” he said.
And in a field that is constantly evolving, Tiller added they continue to adjust their curriculum to stay up-to-date with the latest developments in medicine.
It’s a challenging program that prepares the resident physicians in various aspects of medicine, from family medicine to sports medicine. However, the program is not what one may see on an episode of Grey’s Anatomy.
As Tiller said, the program offers residents a clinically excellent experience that will prepare them once they exit the program, prepares them for board exams and teaches them to leave as kind, compassionate physicians.
“We continue to recruit people who are interested in that kind of experience,” he said.
About 100 people go through the interview process before 10 are selected for the program each year.
Dr. Chris Oxendine said supportive faculty and staff are part of the reason why the program continues to be successful. Oxendine, originally from Georgia where he also went to medical school, completed his residency in Greenwood from 2008-11 and has since been serving as Abbeville Area Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer.
“Year after year, you have a good team of residents to work with. As you’re recruiting, it becomes a big part of future recruiting classes. Getting good residents in the program shows just the year after year effort Dr. Tiller and others have put in to maintain that status,” he said.
Like Tiller, Oxendine called the program challenging, but said it has to be challenging.
“Most of the residents, their mindset is that you have three years to learn this before you go out and practice. It is very difficult, but it has to be that challenging to be appropriately prepared for whatever comes your way,” he said.
Dr. Priya Kumar, MD. Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs, said she has enjoyed having the residents around said they bring a different energy to the table.
“We are very fortunate to have a world class residency. We even have some who come in and end up loving Self Regional and stay in Greenwood,” she said.
“I’m proud of the students and faculty involved in their training. The scores our residents are showing makes me extremely proud. Our program is taking patients and these are smart, young folks,” Self Regional CEO Dr. Matt Logan said. “A lot of times they bring a perspective an older person may not have. Anyone in the community interested in having an experience with a resident, they do take patients — they do pediatrics as well as adult medicine.”
