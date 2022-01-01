Parenthood is how one couple started the new year.
Sarah is the first baby of 2022 born in Greenwood County. She was born at 10:03 a.m. Saturday at Self Regional Medical Center to Dionicia Lopez Juarez. The father is Antonio Ramirez.
Sarah weighed 7 pounds, 9.3 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Attending physician was Dr. J. Randall Erickson. Attending nurses were Sarah Chaney, Sandra Vargas and Courtney Marshall. The nurses presented the parents a large basket to help them on their new adventure.