Self Regional Healthcare announced today it is changing its visitation policy beginning Monday in response to high COVID-19 rates.
In outpatient rooms, emergency rooms and physician practice areas, one care partner (parent, adult child, spouse, loved one) is allowed to accompany a patient.
Excluded areas are the ER front lobby and emergency department behavioral area.
In the hospital and in inpatient areas, visitation hours will be 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., seven days a week. One care partner 17 or older is allowed to visit and may not rotate with others. The Behavioral Health Center is excluded.
All other aspects of the policy are unchanged, according to the hospital.