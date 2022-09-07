Self Regional Healthcare and Abbeville Area Medical Center have announced a potential partnership.
The boards of Self and AAMC announced they will work toward an affiliation agreement between the two organizations.
“The financial and regulatory challenges facing healthcare providers today are significant and it just makes sense that neighboring hospitals, who already have a well-established, long-term, collaborative relationship, explore partnership opportunities that put the health needs of their communities first,” Dr. Matthew Logan, president and CEO of Self, said in a news release.
AAMC interim CEO Rod Boula said such affiliations are not unusual.
“Factors such as low reimbursement rates, increased and very complex regulation, reduced patient volumes, and increased amounts of free and reduced cost uncompensated care are affecting both small and large hospitals nationwide,” he said in the release. “Affiliation is one way we can work together with other healthcare organizations to reduce cost and continue to provide the most convenient, quality healthcare possible.”
Logan has been at Self’s helm since December while Boula has been interim head of AAMC since April 4.
Self Regional responded in June to a request for proposal from AAMC, and with this announcement, both organizations will begin working together to craft a letter of intent that will define the partnership.