Abbeville Area Medical Center (AAMC) (copy)
FILE | INDEX-JOURNAL

Abbeville Area Medical Center wanted to bring health care back to the people it serves, and the hospital system’s burgeoning affiliation with Self Regional Healthcare is the answer it was looking for.

The two organizations announced Tuesday that a letter of intent has been signed between them and the due diligence phase has begun toward a formal affiliation.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.

Tags