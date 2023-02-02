Abbeville Area Medical Center wanted to bring health care back to the people it serves, and the hospital system’s burgeoning affiliation with Self Regional Healthcare is the answer it was looking for.
The two organizations announced Tuesday that a letter of intent has been signed between them and the due diligence phase has begun toward a formal affiliation.
Gene Pruitt, Abbeville Area Medical Center board chairperson, said the affiliation is going to enhance AAMC’s ability to provide health care and offer more services.
“That’s what it’s all about in my mind, is the health care of our community and we think we can do a better job providing that health care in partnership with our neighbors,” Pruitt said.
Leaders with both hospitals said the affiliation will help bring more specialty care to Abbeville.
Dr. Matt Logan, president and CEO of Self Regional Healthcare, said AAMC has a strong history of excellence of care and a strong primary care base. This affiliation, he said, is an opportunity to expand specialty care.
“To me, this is an opportunity for two organizations that are very close to each other to share more services and I think one of the big benefits to both organizations is by doing that we can enhance the services to both organizations,” he said.
Pruitt said AAMC has lost some specialty services that it had in the past, such as orthopedic and urology services. The ability of a hospital that size to hire those services independently is hard to do, he said.
“We saw that, and more and more people had to go other places to get the services they’d been getting here at home,” he said. “We began to look around at … what to do about this. And we realized at some point that what we needed was a partner.”
He said the process went on for well more than a year and was not something taken lightly.
“We sought partners and we talked to other potential partners but because Self is our neighbor, they’ve been helping take care of our community for many, many years anyway, when it’s all said and done, we just thought they were the right choice for our community,” Pruitt said.
Both hospitals will see benefits from the affiliation.
“One other benefit, and it benefits us more, is the fact that we’re able to partake with the economies of scale and also have the opportunity to be with a state-of-the-art EMR — electronic medical records system — one that we don’t really have at this juncture,” said Rod Boula, AAMC’s interim CEO.
“So an upgrade in that is going to be a big, big plus for us. And we would not be able to do that on our own quite frankly, and we definitely would have to partner with another entity in order to have that ability.”
Ron Millender, chairperson of the Self Regional Healthcare board, said having more patients will allow both systems to enhance services with specialties that they may not be able to afford or justify now.
“Combining the two systems together is going to be great,” Millender said.
Boula said the next step is the due diligence period, which will be established in the next few weeks. Both entities will learn more about each other, he said, and will also simultaneously be working toward a final agreement.
He said specialty services the hospitals are looking at are orthopedic surgery, cardiology services, urology and podiatry — specialty services they once had and would like to go back.
Logan said one plan is to start a cardiology clinic in Abbeville.
Logan said the ability to share staff is “a big plus.” He mentioned that some medical staff at Self live on the western side of Greenwood County and will have about the same travel time to AAMC as they do to Self.
According to Boula, the entire transaction should be complete around the end of spring or early summer.
