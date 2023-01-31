Self Regional Healthcare and Abbeville Area Medical Center are set to form a formal affiliation.
The boards of the two announced Tuesday that a letter of intent has been signed between the two entities to “create an integrated care delivery system that will enhance the services to the citizens of Abbeville County and the other communities AAMC serves.”
A news release says the two hospital systems expect to formally integrate by spring or summer of this year, a process that will include due diligence and negotiations.
The two organizations announced plans to affiliate in September. Self Regional responded to a request for proposal from AAMC in June.
“We are excited to reach this milestone in our work to form a formal partnership between AAMC and SRH,” Dr. Matt Logan, president and CEO of Self Regional, said in the news release.
“Both parties believe that the breadth of services and level of commitment that SRH brings to Abbeville will significantly improve the healthcare available to this community.”
Rod Boula, interim CEO of AAMC, said increasing access to specialty care is a top priority for the hospital.
“Integrating with Self Regional Healthcare will allow our patients more efficient access to a wide range of specialty care services including cardiovascular care, orthopedics, podiatry, and urology closer to home. This is truly a win for patients in Abbeville and surrounding communities,” Boula said.
Self Regional is a hospital system based in Greenwood that serves Greenwood, Abbeville, Laurens, Saluda, McCormick, Edgefield and Newberry counties. It also includes Self Medical Group, an affiliate network of 44 practices.
Abbeville Area Medical Center is a hospital that has been serving the area since 1919.