Even as shoppers acknowledged that inflation has affected their buying habits this holiday season, they weren’t deterred from coming out on Black Friday to hunt for gifts.
Greenwood was abuzz with activity, from filled parking lots at chain retailers and the mall, to crowded stores in Uptown Greenwood and on the 72 Bypass.
Santa made a special visit and greeted shoppers outside businesses in Uptown. David Lindsey Clothier was especially busy.
Robin Lanford joined her adult children at David Linsey. She said they have high-quality clothes and good prices.
“I just love to support local businesses,” Lanford said. “And local businesses with sales are even better. You know if you buy anything here, it’s going to last a lifetime.”
Lanford said the economy has her being more cautious with her money.
“We’re definitely not spending as much as we used to because we actually have two weddings,” Lanford said. “Both of my kids are engaged. That’s where we are going to put most of our money, to be honest. We’re doing less, but we’re trying not to sacrifice quality.”
Rush Hobby & Garden Center owner Kristi Rush said she had plenty of foot traffic in her store.
“It’s a great opportunity to serve the community,” Rush said. “Mostly today, we’ve been selling a lot of Christmas gifts. We’ve sold a lot of ornaments and decorations for the house.”
Rush said inflation has affected her as a business owner and the shopping habits of customers.
“People are still spending their money, but they’re more careful with how they are spending their money,” she said. “It has definitely impacted us, everything from freight to get our products in to across the board. We’ve noticed that everything as far as our seeds for gardening, all the way to Christmas decorations this year, are more.”
Anne Clegg, who works at McCaslan’s Bookstore, said store traffic was “chaos” during the morning hours.
“Mainly, it’s been children’s books,” Clegg said. “We’ve had children, because they are out of school, and out-of-town families who are visiting.”
She said holiday shopping is a family affair.
“They have Thanksgiving, and then it’s just a way to get out,” Clegg said. “At Thanksgiving, you are at home cooking and doing all that. The day after is just a chance to get out and be together. They usually shop and go to lunch and that type of thing.”
Kari Walker and husband Thomas visited H.H. Turner Jewelers to get her wedding band and wedding ring cleaned, since they bought them there.
“And he wanted to look at some jewelry,” Kari said. “I guess he’s going to get me a gift.”
Kari said they first stopped in David Linsey to buy a gift for her mom. She said getting good deals is why they decided to shop in Uptown.
“It’s just a good area to be around,” Kari said. “My mom is from out of town, so we like to show her this side of town and see what deals we can find.”
Kari and others said they prefer to shop locally instead of online.
“There are some things we can’t find in the stores that we’ll go online for, but, preferably, we like to do it in-store. We like to see it, hold it, touch it,” Kari said.
Kari said the $800 South Carolina tax rebate has helped offset inflation for her and her family when it comes to holiday spending.
“That’s helpful during this time,” she said. “We’re able to do a little more shopping than planned. We just announced we’re expecting a baby in June, so our mindset has shifted more over to focusing on our child instead of focusing on us.”
Tara Boswell and daughter Jayne Vaughn stood in a long line at Sugar Boutique.
“You can get cute stuff for a cute price,” Vaughn said.
Tara said, “I would like to buy more, but I better not,” citing the economy as the reason. She said she’d rather shop locally than online.
“I’d rather come to a store and try something on than to shop online,” Tara said.
Danielle Steifle joined daughters Eva Rose and Lyla Ray in Uptown Greenwood.
“We just saw all the good deals advertised and we thought we’d go and have a fun time,” Steifle said. “We’ve been to Fig, and we’re about to head to the coffee shop and Sugar. I like to get things that are different, unique, original — and I love to support local businesses.”
Laura Bachinski, owner of Main & Maxwell, said she always opens on Black Friday because there is a lot going on in Uptown.
“Because of the type of shop that we are — everything is handcrafted, local and artist-owned — we don’t participate in your typical retail Black Friday events,” Bachinski said. “We are more tuned into tomorrow, which is Small Business Saturday. So, tomorrow, we’ll have 10% off everything in the shop and we’ll have an activity going on outside where children can make clay ornaments that will be fired and picked up in a couple of weeks.”
Despite the focus on Small Business Saturday, Main & Maxwell had steady crowds on Friday.
“Even though we’re not having a sale, I’m having great sales happening,” Bachinski said. “People are coming in and buying items, so that’s been great.”