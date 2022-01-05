Students in Greenwood County are getting a leg up before heading back to class next week.
This week is the second intersession for Greenwood County school districts, and districts 50 and 51 are taking advantage of the time to provide remediation for students who could use a little help academically. The time also provides a chance for some other extracurriculars, such as the Viking Sports Academy at Emerald High.
“The kids are excited about coming,” said Donna Walker, a third-grade teacher at Mathews Elementary.
She said she teaches a student who was thrilled to be invited to intersession.
Teachers during remediation are able to break lessons down for students who need a little extra exposure to certain concepts.
Walker and fellow teacher Ladoria Robertson, who teaches fourth grade, said the students want to come to remediation and enjoy the additional class time.
“I actually love the modified calendar, I think it’s wonderful,” Walker said.
“It gives kids a breather, it gives teachers a breather and we come back in ready to go. I chose to work intersession just because I enjoy helping the kids and I like coming and doing this, so it doesn’t bother me to give those few days up.”
Robertson echoed that, saying she works remediation and summer school to help children improve and get their student achievement up.
Her message to parents: If there’s an invitation to remediation, please accept it.
Teacher Dana Duncan worked with kindergarteners in remediation on counting and addition Tuesday afternoon.
“I can see where this is going to hopefully bridge that gap and they’re not going to have the struggles that I’ve seen in the past,” Duncan said.
Remediation, she said, pushes students toward “being ready to get started back up good and strong with the rest of the students when they come back at the beginning of the nine weeks.”
District 50 had a total of 1,143 students attend intersession on Tuesday.
In Ware Shoals, District 51 had 141 students attend Monday and 115 attend Tuesday.
“Other than a late bus due to ‘environmental issues’ yesterday (trees across a road), the days have gone smoothly,” District 51 Superintendent Fay Sprouse said.
“Students are making up seat time, tests, exams, and assignments missed to improve their grades. They are working to master skills and content.”
Intersession isn’t only for academics. Band students, athletic teams and even English learners took advantage of the time.
ESOL students at Mathews who were very close to passing the ACCESS test, which assesses students’ proficiency with English, were invited for a few days of extra work on a software program that helps with the four aspects of the test: speaking, listening, reading and writing.
Teacher Karla Lopez said students who were invited were just decimal points away from passing the ACCESS test.
“We thought with this extra time that we had right before access that we could give them some intense support,” said ESOL teacher Kelley Creswell.
At Emerald, students are learning about sports, some academics and character lessons during the Viking Sports Academy.
The academy is open to any District 50 students and teaches them all about sports, as well as builds in time for things like vocabulary and the life lessons that sports teach.
“Every parent that’s come in has told us how much they appreciate us doing this and giving the kids an opportunity to get out of the house and, you know, the kids have had a great time,” said Emerald athletic director Mack Hite.
Westview sixth-grader Addi Grace Chapman said she returned for the second Viking Sports Academy because “I just love sports and everybody here was so kind, and it was just really fun.”
She said they’ve played kickball, dodgeball, soccer, baseball, football and other sports.