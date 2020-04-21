The second installment of the #TeamGreenwood music livestreams begins 7 p.m., with music from Legacy City Church, according to round two’s organizer, radio personality and musician Austin Landers.
The schedule includes:
7 p.m. Thursday: Ashby Stokes Trio.
7 p.m. Friday: Bad Weather States.
7 p.m. Saturday: Troy, Justin and Caleb.
7 p.m. Sunday: Keller Ridgeway.
Keep up to date with the latest additions and schedule changes at the Facebook page Until further notice. Virtual tips for performers are accepted via online payment through Paypal and Venmo. This music series is dedicated to the support of local businesses, including those in the food and beverage industry.