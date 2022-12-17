NINETY SIX — It takes a warm heart to brave the cold.
Donning knit caps, jackets, gloves — anything to keep out the stiff breeze — volunteers unloaded pallet after pallet of food boxes into people’s cars Friday morning at Ninety Six Elementary School.
Second Harvest Food Bank, partnering with the community health arm of Self Regional Healthcare, brings trucks full of food out each month. Ray Jackson, a community health worker with Access Health Lakelands, said he’s learned a lot about Greenwood County’s needs through his job coordinating these events.
“When I took this job five years ago I had no clue about the food insecurities right here in Greenwood County,” he said. “It’s just amazing to see the support we get.”
Volunteers rallied, and dozens of people came out to lend their hands. They helped load boxes into people’s vehicles, including boxes of produce, dried goods and fresh meat. The Ninety Six High School wrestling team joined in, helping with some of the heavy lifting.
Roy Lemmons, Ninety Six High wresting coach, said he was eager to have the team give back to the community that has given them so much. Each fundraiser and car wash they hold sees support, so this was a chance to show their appreciation.
“It’s fun giving back to the community,” wrestler Ryan Johnson said.
“It just feels good,” Zayvion King said.
Among the volunteers, Eula Griffin was dancing as she directed traffic through the drive-thru line. Her fingers pointed the way like an air traffic controller, as she shimmied along to her own rhythm.
“I’m a fun person, I like to have fun and I’ve got a lot of rhythm,” she said. “When your heart can come out in the cold and help people less fortunate than you, that’s the whole point.”
Donal Dickens serves as a regional branch coordinator for Second Harvest, and he’s a branch manager in Anderson. The organization serves 24 counties in the Carolinas, with about 900 partner groups throughout the area helping distribute food.
“We’ll go into communities in Greenwood, Abbeville and Anderson counties as well, and we’ll set up and distribute 600 or more meal boxes,” he said. “We want to give them a good selection of dry goods, produce and meat to last them a little while.”
Last year Second Harvest helped distribute nearly 75 million pounds of food across its 24 counties. It was inspiring to Jackson, to see so many people making this their personal mission.
“Just the community support and people seeing the need, being able to provide for our community,” Jackson said, “especially now, at this time of the season.”
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.