Another candidate is vying to represent Greenwood County's District 1.
Filing opened Wednesday for the June primary elections, with several local offices up for grabs including the Greenwood County Council seats for Districts 1, 2, and 3, along with the state House of Representatives seats for Districts 12, 13 and 14. A probate judge seat is also up for election.
On Thursday, Teresa Griffin filed to run for the Greenwood County Council District 1 seat, currently held by Edith Childs.
"For the last couple of years I've been attending county council meetings, either in person or virtually," Griffin said.
Griffin, 60, works as a case manager for the state Department of Social Services, handling cases involving SNAP and TANF benefits. She's been at this job for 12 years, and before that worked as a customer service manager for Food Lion.
Though it's her first time running or a public office, Griffin — who filed as a Democrat — said she's worked with Childs on community service projects for much of her life, including volunteering with community meals, back-to-school donation drives and volunteering at the Greenwood County Soup Kitchen.
"I was born in Philadelphia, but I've been in Promised Land most my life," she said. "I just want to continue to make the Greenwood community and surrounding area viable for everyone."
The race for District 1 already has competition, as 43-year-old Chip Oncken, a chiropractor with Emerald City Chiropractic, filed Wednesday to run as a Republican for the seat. Childs, a Democrat, said Wednesday she had not yet made up her mind on whether to run again for her seat.
Filing for these partisan races is open until noon March 30, and the primary election will be June 14. A runoff, if needed, will be on June 28. Filing for nonpartisan races, including municipal elections and the Greenwood County School District 50 board of trustees race will be in August.
The following people filed earlier to run in local races:
Johanna Bishop, Democrat, Greenwood County Council District 3
Melissa Spencer, Democrat, Greenwood County Council District 3
Stewart Jones, Republican, House of Representatives District 14
Joe Benson, Republican, House of Representatives District 14
John McCravy, Republican, House of Representatives District 13
