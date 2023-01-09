From Dec. 1 to Jan. 6, the state Department of Public Safety reported two traffic fatalities in Greenwood County. Of these two wrecks, one involved a pedestrian.
While there are a number of factors that can contribute to fatalities on roadways, the biggest, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, is seat belts. On Dec. 28, Bolt said 50-58% of people were not wearing their seatbelts.
“That number could potentially be eliminated just by buckling up,” he said.
Hazardous roadways might also pose a risk, which is why Bolt said to not to become complacent and make sure you take proper precautions, such as turning on headlights and windshield wipers.
“Reducing speed, avoiding puddles if you can. We say turn around, don’t drown but it’s a personal responsibility at the end of the day,” he said.
Across the state, about half of deaths were DUI-related. This goes hand in hand with underage drinking.
“Your cellphone is your insurance policy. You can call a ride, taxi services. Most people have friends or somebody they can call if something bad was to happen to have them come pick you up. The idea is to plan ahead, don’t take the chance or stay where you are,” Bolt said.
In 2020, there was an uptick in numbers, particularly in the preliminary total fatalities for the year and hit-and-runs. Part of that uptick can be attributed to the COVID-19 lockdown being lifted and more people leaving their homes. Subsequent years saw a return to normal.
“In 2020, we had a real big uptick in hit-and-run fatalities. What we’re seeing is, if the person had stayed at the scene they wouldn’t have faced felony charges. We want to make sure folks are tended to. You rendering aid is at least getting emergency services on the scene. You need to stay and make sure everything is OK. We end up finding these folks and charges are put against them because they caused great bodily injury,” Bolt said.
Currently, the biggest concern, Bolt said, is drug use, which he said is becoming increasingly common.
“You do not know where you’re getting drugs and it only takes a small amount of fentanyl. It knows no race, color, etc. — it does not discriminate. It’s a scary thought to think about,” he said.
Bolt’s others advice for motorists? Don’t drive impaired whether it be drugs or alcohol, put your cellphone away while driving, wear bright clothing while walking on roadways and wear a helmet if you or someone else is operating a motorcycle.
