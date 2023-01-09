Car Crash

From Dec. 1 to Jan. 6, the state Department of Public Safety reported two traffic fatalities in Greenwood County. Of these two wrecks, one involved a pedestrian.

While there are a number of factors that can contribute to fatalities on roadways, the biggest, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, is seat belts. On Dec. 28, Bolt said 50-58% of people were not wearing their seatbelts.

