The path just got a little easier for Piedmont Technical College students looking to continue their education.
Lander University President Richard Cosentino and Piedmont Tech President Hope Rivers on Monday signed articulation agreements to strengthen the transfer process for students who receive an Associate in Applied Science degree at Piedmont Tech and go on to Lander for a bachelor’s degree.
“One of the key things that I like about these type of agreements is the fact that our students will have a seamless path from our college, from Piedmont Tech, to Lander University and other four-year colleges and universities within the state,” said Hope Rivers, president of Piedmont Tech.
She said it’s important for students at the college to have a clear pathway for their education.
The college also looks at things through a financial lens.
“We know that many of our students — actually all of our students — certainly benefit from the first two years of college not being as expensive for them, so they save a ton of money those first two years before they transition to a college or university of their choice,” Rivers said.
Piedmont Tech graduates with an associate degree in applied science who meet transfer requirements will be guaranteed admission to Lander with priority acceptance into certain bachelor’s degree programs.
“Piedmont Technical College is a highly valued community partner of Lander University,” Lander President Richard Cosentino said in a news release. “Enhancing the transfer process from PTC to Lander helps both institutions honor our commitment to the state of South Carolina to develop a strong and able workforce through high-quality education.
The agreements cover the following transfer options:
Associate in Applied Science to Bachelor of Applied Science
AAS to Bachelor of Science with management and marketing emphasis
AAS with accounting concentration to BS with accounting emphasis
AAS with management concentration to BS with management and marketing emphasis
AAS with office management concentration to BS with management and marketing emphasis
“We are happy to expand our existing transfer partnerships with Lander to the business administration degree programs,” Rivers said in a news release.