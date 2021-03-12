Since joining the Lander community as director of the Baptist Collegiate Ministry in 1985, Scott Smith has affected the lives of thousands of students, faculty and staff, and officiated more than 130 weddings of former students.
His counseling services include past and present presidents of the university.
In honor of his work for the Lander community, Smith was awarded an honorary degree, which he will receive during the May graduation ceremony.
“I was truly floored and honored,” Smith said. “I had no idea; I thought they were calling me over to talk about something else.”
Baptist Collegiate Ministries has worship services on Thursday nights and Bible study, but Smith said it’s about connecting and counseling students.
“The focus is the whole campus,” Smith said. “Everything is confidential.”
It was set up by Kaite Troutman, assistant director of Baptist Collegiate Ministry, a process that took two years. She has worked part time with Smith for 10 years and works at Connie Maxwell Children’s Home.
To receive an honorary degree, a candidate has to meet certain criteria. Candidates must have given outstanding contributions or service to Lander University, South Carolina, the nation, the international community or their profession. Areas include scholarship, the arts, the learned professions, public service and cultural, scientific, economic or humanitarian activities.
Candidates should also represent the highest values of the university. Strength of character as it relates to values and missions of the university is essential, criteria dictates.
Smith grew up in Pendleton. Before coming to Lander, he worked as the campus minister at Charleston Southern University and then The Citadel. He visited Lander to see about starting a ministry there.
“On the way back to Charleston, my wife said ‘this is where we need to be, isn’t it,’” Smith said.
That was 36 years ago in June 1985.
Smith has two children, but considers his son’s wife a third child. All three are Lander graduates. He also has twin grandchildren.
Tragedy struck Smith when his wife and daughter were in a car wreck. They both survived but his wife, Judith, had debilitating medical problems.
“I became her caretaker,” Smith said. She died in 2014. He said the ministry gave him purpose after her death. He gives much of the credit to Troutman.
“She kept me going,” Smith said. “She was a real encourager.”
Caretaker is an apt word to describe Smith. A junior business major who was waiting to be counseled by Smith described him as trustworthy when it comes to judgment.
“Scott helps clarify life’s chaotic moments,” the student said. “He’s helped me grow in my relationship with Christ.”
He doesn’t let students call him anything but Scott, sometimes Mr. Scott.
“I’m simply Scott,” Smith said.