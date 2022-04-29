DUE WEST — When Abbeville County voters go to the polls in a few weeks, they will either decide on a $55.7 million dollar bond that would provide upgrades to Abbeville and Dixie high schools.
Those projects, said Abbeville County School District Superintendent Mason Gary, are needs, not wants.
The May 17 referendum will ask voters about building new classroom wings, new cafeterias and kitchens, and new gymnasiums and tracks at the two high schools.
Voters will first have the choice to approve or deny the classroom wings and cafeterias. If they vote “yes” to that question, they can then make a determination on the gymnasiums and tracks. In other words, the athletic facility upgrades cannot be approved if the academic ones are not approved. The cost of the wings and cafeterias will be $43.8 million and the cost of the gyms and tracks will be $11.9 million.
Gary said when he arrived in the district, he walked through all the buildings, which helped generate the Capital Improvement Plan. He and the board of trustees prioritized funding and projects into three phases, and the first two of those phases are nearing completion.
“Phase three has always been — it would be a referendum because it’s going to cost an amount of money that we don’t have on hand to do in-house,” Gary said. “So we knew that going in two years ago.”
The district is at a point he said, where it’s dealing with 1950s construction for a 2022 student.
“We can do better, safety-wise and learning environment-wise, with new academic space, and that’s what we’re asking for,” he said.
New academic wings at both schools would either upgrade or expand space. A new wing at Abbeville High School would replace the same number of classrooms that would be removed. Dixie would get additional classrooms because there is growth at the school, Gary said.
“And if we ever move ... sixth- and seventh-grade students here we’ll need a space to do that,” he said. “So long-term planning, we want to have that option available.”
Dixie High principal Paul Prescott said the current building where eighth-graders take classes was built in the 1950s as an elementary school.
“We’re housing eighth-grade students in it, but they’re really built for kindergarten, first- and second-grade kids,” he said.
Gary said he can’t add land to the landlocked schools, so is proposing two-story wings at both.
The cafeterias at the schools are also from the ‘50s and have seating issues because of the small size. If the referendum passes, both schools would get new kitchens and dining rooms.
“We have a picnic area where the kids eat outdoors and, on a 40-degree day, a lot of kids choose to eat outdoors just because it’s not as congested,” Prescott said about Dixie.
“But that’s the only way we can make lunches work is we have to have indoor and outdoor seating in this point.”
If voters say “yes” to the academic wings and cafeterias, they can then vote on whether or not to approve new gymnasiums and tracks at both schools.
If approved, the schools would keep their current gymnasiums as secondary gyms. The current gyms will be upgraded with air conditioning and lights as part of a districtwide energy project.
“But you know, again, you have a 2A high school with a pretty jam-packed schedule for PE-related courses, but only one gym to utilize,” Gary said.
“It’s a need,” he said, adding that people say it’s a want, but academically for PE-related courses, he said it’s a need.
New gyms, he said, would give the space needed to make a master schedule work, especially if middle school students are moved to Dixie High.
Prescott said the gyms at both schools are the same, except that Abbeville’s has a small stage.
At Dixie, there have been fire marshal issues at the gym, and home basketball games have been moved to nearby Erskine College, so as many people who want to attend can attend.
“We don’t want to cut people off at the door with tickets because of the fire marshal,” he said.
“But then you lose your home-field advantage the kids have played on that court all year, practiced on that court. That’s part of the home-court advantage. And you lose it going to Erskine.”
The referendum is a few weeks away, and not all are in favor of it. Yard signs scattered across Abbeville County begin with “vote no.”
Gary said there have been negative questions and questions about trust issues.
“That old saying about ‘what you do speaks so loud, I can’t hear what you say,’ that’s what I want them to see,” he said.
He mentioned the two-dozen or so projects that have been completed as part of the CIP, which have touched every school in the district. The energy project with ABM touches every school, too.
“So I want the public to hear: If I tell you I’m going to do something, I’m going to do my dead level best to do it. There is no hidden agenda here,” he said.
He refuted claims of consolidation, saying “consolidation is not in my vocabulary.”
“The communities have spoken, they don’t want it. So I’m not heading that direction. This, if anything, helps us not consolidate,” he said.
He said he is fearful of what is happening in other districts where the state will force consolidation in districts with financial or neglectful issues. He said the projects on the referendum are a “proactive plan” to avert that.
Prescott said there is “skin in the game” on Dixie’s campus now with some of the recent projects that have been completed.
“Dixie High School will be Dixie High School another quarter of a century from now,” Prescott said.
He mentioned that Monday morning, he pulled into the school with his children, who both attend Dixie.
His daughter noticed the new bleachers on the visitors’ side of the field and pointed out that they look like one of the bigger schools they play against.
“Man, that was a big deal that she noticed,” he said. “That you get your students and you’re noticing the progress on campus, something they can be proud of as well.”
Approval of the referendum will mean higher bills for taxpayers.
If both questions are passed, the tax bill on a $200,000 4% owner-occupied home will increase by $412 per year.
On a vehicle worth $10,000, the bill will increase by $30.90.