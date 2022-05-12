A school nurse wears many hats, and a pandemic-sized hat was thrown on top of the pile two years ago when COVID-19 surfaced.
Restrictions and guidelines meant nurses ended up with much more responsibility on their plate, extra work that is now waning.
Nurses are back to “taking care of the kids instead of the spreadsheet,” said Merrywood Elementary nurse Beth Newton.
Laura Garrett, director of health services for Greenwood School District 50, said nurses wear the hats of mother, friend and nurse.
“If there’s nobody else to take care of it, they send them to the nurse whether it’s mud on their clothes or spill their milk or they threw up,” Garrett said.
She said some people think all nurses do is sit around and give out Band-Aids, and the pandemic opened people’s eyes as to what they actually do.
Newton became a school nurse three years ago to have a change in schedule and be able to spend more time with her family.
She said she interacts with 35 to 40 students per day, dealing with emergencies, giving medications, advocating for children, taking calls from parents, and keeping track of immunizations and health screenings.
When COVID-19 hit, they were first sent home for the rest of the 2019-20 school year. When students returned, masking, social distancing, contact tracing and other restrictions were in place.
She said nurses were essentially doing the job of two people.
“Because, I mean, we were seeing kids coming in and they were sending us kids for the least little symptom because we told them to, because we had to screen to make sure that it wasn't a COVID-related symptom,” she said.
“So we were seeing twice as many kids, but we were also getting mounds and mounds of phone calls from parents.”
Multi-tasking was essential, she said.
Emily Polatty, nurse at Mathews Elementary, said traditionally school nursing is designed to keep kids in school, but during the worst of the pandemic, she was doing the opposite with isolation and quarantine.
“My phone rang constantly,” she said.
“There were days that I mean, I couldn't answer the phone before, you know, I could hang up with another parent calling.”
Cari Turner, nurse at Ninety Six Elementary, became a school nurse in August 2010 because she enjoyed filling in and wanted to be on the same schedule her children were on.
The best part of the job, she said, is seeing things “click” for kids, like children with diabetes learning how to take care of themselves.
She became responsible for “a lot of paperwork” when COVID-19 arrived. The clinic was also revamped and kids could no longer come and go as they needed to.
“I didn’t get to see the kids as much. I was doing more just paperwork,” she said.
Come June, she won’t be a school nurse anymore, and will miss the kids and the family atmosphere at the school.
"It's been a great job,” Turner said.
“But I don't think a lot of people understand we take a good chunk of pay cut. We have a lot of responsibilities. I don't think teachers are aware of what responsibilities we have.”
Nurses are registered nurses who could work anywhere in the state, and choose to take lesser pay “to take care of somebody’s baby,” and that’s a lot of responsibility.
Brandi Evatt, district nurse for Greenwood School District 51, came to school nursing from the pediatric world and likes being able to get to know the kids and build familiarity with them.
She said the percentage of her day that is taken up by COVID-19 is now less than 5%. In January, though? "100 percent," she said.
There was no time for anything but COVID-19 for a long time, she said.
Time had to be made for other things, though. Kids still needed medications, still got scraped up on the playground, still occasionally just needed a warm hug.
How did nurses cope?
“I don’t know that I was coping,” Evatt said, adding that the district hiring a COVID-19 nurse helped with the stress. She went home in tears many days, though, she said.
Turner said she didn’t know how to answer a question about how she took care of herself, “because nurses don’t take care of themselves.”
“We're caregivers,” Turner said.
“So to take care of ourselves — self-care — is a foreign object. I think, as nurses we're guilty of that. Because we want to take care of everybody else and then we forget to take care of ourselves. And then we get burnt out.”
Newton said she had mixed emotions depending on the day.
“Some days I was at the breaking point and I thought 'I do not want to do this,'” she said.
“And then there were other days that you saw a light at the end of the tunnel, so to speak or you saw something with a child that made a difference. And it brought back that whole, you know, reason of 'This is why I'm here. Despite COVID, this is what I've been created for, this is my purpose.'”
Polatty said she never thought of a career change during COVID-19, but said she did give up an as-needed position at Self Regional Healthcare as a PRN to help mitigate some of the stress.
“During that stressful time, I couldn’t keep up with both,” she said.
Turner said the job isn’t always easy, but “you get a lot of stories.”
She mentioned that she gives kids Vaseline for chapped lips and had a kid come in one day and say “Ms. Turner, I need some more of that kerosene to put on my lips.”
Oftentimes, the job is heartwarming, being able to provide a hug or one-on-one attention to a child that might not get it at home.
“To be able to take care of somebody's baby is an honor for me,” Turner said.