The beginning of school went well at John de la Howe.
Tim Keown, president of the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe said Monday the first day of school has gone “much smoother than last year.” And move-in over the weekend was seamless because of planning by the staff, he said.
The 61 students enrolled for the second year of the newly refigured school moved in over the weekend, which took about four hours, Keown said.
The first day went smoother than last year when students and staff were all brand new.
“Our returning students are extremely helpful with the transition of our new students,” Keown said.
Keown said the students and staff are looking forward to “the FFA, and 4-H competitions and livestock shows this fall,” as well as a competitive B.A.S.S. fishing being added this year.
“As an agricultural school, we always are thinking about growth,” he said. “Whether that be a new crop or growing student numbers. We have three residence halls left to renovate. Once those are done, we will grow to 95 students, which is the max capacity with our current student housing.”