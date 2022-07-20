COVID-19 case counts are creeping upward as students in Greenwood and McCormick counties prepare to return to school Thursday.
The Centers for Disease Control lists Greenwood’s community levels of COVID-19 as high. In McCormick County, the levels are listed as medium.
“COVID is back on the rise,” Greenwood School District 50 Superintendent Steve Glenn told the district’s board of trustees last week.
“We’ll deal with COVID a lot more like the flu this time,” he said.
The district’s website lays out the protocols that will be used, which match guidance from the state. Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 will isolate for five days from the onset of symptoms. Those without symptoms should count the date the test was collected as day zero.
Those without fever for 24 hours can return to school and must wear a mask for days six through 10.
Students and staff with COVID-19 symptoms can return under three circumstances: when they complete the same protocol as if they were positive, when they test negative or when a medical evaluation determines their symptoms were more likely caused by something else.
Details can be found on the district’s website at gwd50.org.
Greenwood School District 51 Superintendent Fay Sprouse said the district will follow the protocols from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Greenwood School District 52 will also go by DHEC’s direction regarding COVID-19.
Jaime Hembree, superintendent of McCormick County School District, said the district will continue with extra cleaning and will encourage social distancing when possible.
“We will have to monitor and adjust, however, if the numbers continue to rise in McCormick County,” Hembree said.
“We are prepared to increase safety measures if needed.”
Abbeville County School District students return to school Aug. 2, and the community level there is high.
Information about COVID-19 cases can be found on the district’s website.
Precautions listed there include social distancing as space allows, emphasis on hand washing and hand sanitizing, emphasis on respiratory etiquette and daily cleaning of high touch surfaces.
