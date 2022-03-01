An erroneous hand-raise and subsequent miscount during last week’s meeting of the Abbeville County School District Board of Trustees will not prompt an additional vote on the district’s school calendar for next year.
Questions arose when a vote in favor of a traditional calendar appeared to prevail, but was counted as a failure during the Feb. 22 meeting. A vote in favor of a different, year-round modified calendar, then passed. That brought about questions as to what happened.
When the board voted on second reading of the traditional calendar, five of the nine board members raised their hand in favor of it, signaling that it passed. Those five members were Adam Rich, Tim Rhodes, Glynda Bryson, Keith Dunn and David Brooks.
Chairperson Brad Evans then stated the vote failed. A motion was made to vote on the second calendar option, and that vote passed, with Glynda Bryson, Joe Bryson, Evans, James Tisdale and Marvin Peoples in favor of it.
“It has come to my attention that the video of the February 22 board meeting shows Ms. Glynda Bryson initially voting to approve Calendar A,” Evans said in a statement.
From where he sits during meetings, Evans said, he did not see Bryson clearly raise her hand in favor of calendar A, the traditional calendar, so he ruled that the motion in favor of calendar A failed.
“The recording indicates and I heard Ms. Bryson state she did not intend to vote for Calendar A,” Evans said.
“Another Trustee confirms Ms. Bryson’s intent. A motion is then made to approve Calendar B and Ms. Bryson votes for that motion, which passes by majority vote.”
Evans said he has watched video of the meeting, and because Glynda Bryson made it clear immediately that her first vote was mistaken, it was his decision as chairperson that the traditional calendar was not approved, and the modified calendar was.
“I have spoken with the District’s legal counsel and confirmed that, because Ms. Bryson confirmed her intent to support Calendar B immediately after her initial vote, there is no need for another vote to occur on this matter,” Evans said.
