McCormick Area Transit, headed by Executive Director Becky Powell and Associate Director Josh Bentley, was recognized last week by the state Association of Counties for its partnerships to provide service in Greenwood and Abbeville ccounties.
Partnerships with McCormick Area Transit give hundreds of people access to transportation services, and state officials recently honored three counties for this program.
At last week’s annual conference of the South Carolina Association of Counties, McCormick, Greenwood and Abbeville counties were given an honorable mention for the SCAC’s Barret Lawrimore Memorial Regional Cooperation Award.
The Lawrimore Award, named after the late SCAC president, was awarded to Beaufort County for its work with Jasper County. But the Lakelands received an honorable mention for its work in 2021 to establish a public transportation agency focused on getting people to essential services such as medical appointments, shopping and work.
McCormick Area Transit started in 1972 as a senior transport service tied to the McCormick County Senior Center. The nonprofit organization receives some of its funding through the state Department of Transportation and local counties, along with other contracts and grants. Nowadays, drivers take people to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, work, school and other needed destinations.
In 2010, a DOT feasibility study identified MAT Trans as a possible transportation agency for Greenwood, Abbeville and Saluda counties. The need for public transportation was a sticking point in Greenwood for nearly a decade before then, and again in 2014 a DOT public transportation plan explained the need for an inter-city bus service in Greenwood.
It wasn’t until a series of community meetings in 2019 when government and nonprofit officials met alongside residents to create a plan for a transportation service. MAT Trans had already been taking people from McCormick to Self Regional Medical Center for appointments, and they seemed a good place to start, since it was a preexisting transportation infrastructure.
It took time, but the partnership played out with a $150,000 a year grant from DOT to fund the project. In July 2021, MAT Trans started offering $1, one-way rides in Greenwood County. These initial rides had to be within 2½ miles of the city center and were limited to medical appointments and essential shopping. When ridership more than doubled in the first four months, service was extended to 4 miles from the courthouse, and the purposes were expanded to cover most needs, including transportation and from work and school.
In July 2021, the service saw 90 trips. By February 2022, it was at more than 700 a month. Greenwood County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn said the state Association of Counties recognizing MAT Trans with an honorable mention was an endorsement of the residents who have supported the service by using it. Dorn spearheaded efforts to coordinate with MAT Trans Executive Director Becky Powell.
“I think that it’s really an award for our citizens since that’s really what it’s all about,” she said. “The recognition that we’ve done this partnership that provides something that’s a basic need. ... This is one of those essentials that a core of our citizens needed.”
Now, MAT Trans keeps three drivers and vehicles in Greenwood to help provide the rides people need. Rides are available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. To schedule a ride, call 864-538-4500, or book a trip through the Amble smartphone app. For information, call 864-465-2626 or visit the MAT Trans office at 1421 S. Main St., McCormick.
