Road Work 1

Traffic might be slower than usual on Montague Avenue as the state Department of Transportation begins this week making repairs to the road between Cambridge Avenue and Felder Street. 

 KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL

There will be a slight delay in traffic on Montague Avenue as the state Department of Transportation makes road repairs. 

Ginny Jones, SCDOT director of strategic communications, said the road work is part of a larger road resurfacing project on primary routes. 