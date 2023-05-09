SCDOT begins road repairs in Greenwood From staff reports May 9, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Traffic might be slower than usual on Montague Avenue as the state Department of Transportation begins this week making repairs to the road between Cambridge Avenue and Felder Street. KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There will be a slight delay in traffic on Montague Avenue as the state Department of Transportation makes road repairs. Ginny Jones, SCDOT director of strategic communications, said the road work is part of a larger road resurfacing project on primary routes. The work being done on Montague Avenue, she said, will include patching, milling and resurfacing between Cambridge Avenue and Felder Street. No estimated completion date was available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read news Greenwood man faces murder charge in early Sunday morning death Abbeville woman dies in wreck McDonald family leaning on faith and community in midst of tragedy Greenwood woman facing attempted murder charge after argument leads to stabbing Ninety Six community rallies around family in prayer Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Countybank's Jack Lucas promoted to Simpsonville market executive Lander’s College of Graduate and Online Studies honors Class of 2023 PTC horticulture students shine at national competition