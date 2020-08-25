Superintendent Steve Glenn was glad to see students back in hallways. He commended Greenwood County School District 50 employees for their work to make everything go smoothly on Monday, the first day back for students.
“It’s scary smooth,” he said.
Aside from a few minor glitches, Glenn said the plans the teachers and administrators made before classes returned have worked so far.
“These teachers, principals and staff members have stepped up,” he said. “Safety and instruction — those are two things we have to protect, and they are being put to the forefront.”
Glenn, who visited each school in the district Monday, said he noticed children being well behaved and “extremely happy to be back.” He also thanked parents, especially those unable to walk their kindergarteners into their first day of class.
“I know it’s tough not to walk into the school buildings,” he said.
Mathews Elementary Principal Barry Jacks said his students cooperated with the new guidelines, which made everything go smoothly. The school continued to work out kinks on Monday, including students who are attending virtual classes.
“We’ve got a few little hiccups with the virtual students and some parents trying to log them on their computers and so forth,” Jacks said.
Lauren Creswell, a third-grade virtual teacher at Mathews Elementary, said the first day was a little hectic because it involved a number of phone calls and tutorials on Seesaw and Google Meet for parents and students.
Even with some learning curves, Creswell said students are adjusting to virtual instruction. She set expectations early about how students should present themselves in front of their Google Chromebook’s camera. She needs to be able to see students’ faces, their lights have to be on and they cannot be laying in their bed. She said most parents were beside their children helping with virtual learning on the first day, which she appreciated.
Breshay Johnson, a virtual kindergarten teacher at Mathews, is used to being in a classroom setting, which made Monday different.
“You need to try new things anyway,” she said, “so why not be a virtual teacher?”
Like Creswell, Johnson saw parents helping their children and keeping them on task. She thinks once students adjust to their new routine, everything will flow.
To keep students engaged, Johnson incorporates brain and bathroom breaks so children can get up and move instead of sitting behind computer screens for hours.
Westview Middle School Principal Erin Watts said the morning was busy from about 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m., but once students got to class and teachers took over, it was smooth sailing.
“My teachers are the most awesome part of what makes all this work,” she said. “As one person, I can’t manage hundreds of students on my own, so they are the ones that make all this come together.”
Watts said the way things ended in March left the unanswered question of when teachers would see their students again.
“Today is like all of that being closed out and kids are excited to see teachers’ faces,” she said. “Kids need teachers, and teachers need kids. Whatever model you chose that’s right for you is OK as our teachers are going to make it work. They’re the rock stars.”
Aimee Sanders, a special education teacher at Westview Middle, said her first day was “as smooth as smooth can be.” She teaches a mixture of virtual and traditional in-person classes at the same time.
“Kids have jumped right in and it’s been amazing,” she said.
She enforced social distancing in her class, which she said students picked up on quickly and rolled with.
Sanders sees all the various options of learning now available to students as a segue into a new era of education.
“I hope it stays, and whatever the future holds, we’re going to drive it on through with some eLearning, virtual learning and traditional learning,” she said. “We’re pumped up and ready to go.”
Tarren Polasek, a sixth-grade science and social studies teacher at Westview Middle, said her class seemed excited to be back since they had been gone for such a long time.
“I didn’t even get to say bye,” she said.
It’ll take some time to get into the groove of things, Polasek said, but her students continue to wear their masks, social distance and follow directions.
Greenwood High School Principal Kathryn Benjamin was excited to be back on campus among students, and not stuck behind a desk as she has been since March.
“I’m just excited they’re back in the building, and I think the teachers are too,” she said. “We’re going to do everything we can to stay here.”
Benjamin said everyone is working to make sure students are safe. She has high expectations for students because they have missed so much time.
“We’re going to catch them up and we’re going to go from there,” she said. “I expect big things.”
On the first day, the school intended to have two waves of lunches. Students aren’t allowed to eat in the lunchroom, so they go to the cafeteria to pick up their food and take it back to their classroom. Benjamin said the first lunch wave had a lot of students lining up and mingling.
“We can get them 6 feet apart, but then they get tired of having to wait,” she said. “Once you make them stand there, they start talking and moving toward each other.”
There is limited space in the cafeteria, so Benjamin has decided to add a third wave so students can get their food as quickly as possible.
Carson Lewis and Bujar Bela, sophomores at Greenwood High, said their first day went well.
Lewis said masks are aggravating and he can’t breathe when wearing them, while Bela said wearing the masks aren’t bad and they help prevent people from getting sick.
Lewis and Bela are ready to see the pandemic end, but they anticipate schools will shut down at some point and students will have to transition to virtual learning again.
Math teacher Salley Hyatt said her first day was good, even though she came to school nervous. She was relieved when she saw students following the new protocols.
“It seems like we’re on a good track so far,” she said. “The kids have been really good, responsible and taking it seriously. I wasn’t sure how it would go, but it’s gone very smoothly I feel like.”
Katelyn Miller, a ninth-grade physical education teacher at Greenwood High, said her first day consisted of teaching students COVID-19 rules and procedures. She emphasized maintaining space, sanitizing equipment on a class to class basis and wearing masks at all times.
“A lot is going to change, we’re going to adjust and monitor and do what we can,” she said.
Locker rooms are off-limits for at least two weeks until Miller and the school’s administration look at the numbers and determine a course of action. Students are only allowed to take their masks off during intense cardio sessions outside, but they must be 6 feet apart.
Miller expects to focus on individual fitness this year rather than participating in team activities such as basketball and flag football. She also wants to teach a lot about health.