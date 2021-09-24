Uptown Greenwood's third annual Scarecrow Contest kicks off this weekend, with online voting opening for your favorites.
But, before voting could even begin, one entry was vandalized in the early morning hours Friday.
Shaggy, part of Countybank's Scooby Doo-themed "Mystery Machine" scarecrow entry at Countybank Plaza on Main Street, was damaged.
Afternoon phone calls to Countybank Friday were not immediately returned.
Lara Hudson, Uptown Greenwood development director, said Uptown camera footage indicates damage occurred at 1:30 a.m. Friday.
"From the video, it was clearly not an accident," Hudson said, noting this is not the first time one of this same bank branch's entries has been damaged during a scarecrow decorating contest.
"We hate this happens," Hudson said. "Nonprofits and businesses invest their time and money in doing this, something fun, for the community. If you see someone doing something, call someone and report it. ... We're not going to let a few bad apples ruin things."
Similarly, Hudson acknowledges vandalism has also occurred to living plant sculptures during the South Carolina Festival of Flowers signature topiary display Uptown in June.
Check out scarecrows now through Oct. 31. Vote on the Uptown Greenwood Facebook page.