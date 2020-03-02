Ursula K. McFadden thinks “a lot of people still have SC Works tagged as the unemployment office.”
“Even though our name changed to SC works, they’re still looking at us as the days of old,” the SC Works operations manager said.
An individual can come to SC Works and file for unemployment because their computers are free to the public. McFadden and the SC Works staff just ask that people who do come and use their computers “use them for school and work purposes.”
Filing for unemployment is one of many services SC Works offers, McFadden insists that they “can do much more.”
SC Works’ Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act youth program — if eligible — pays for books, tuition, transportation, childcare and uniforms for youths who are facing barriers to employment. SC Works does not send youths to four-year colleges, instead, they typically pay for them to attend two-year community colleges.
The broader WIOA program provides individuals with work experience through on the job training.
“The WIOA program is a little different then an individual coming into our offices just wanting to look on our computer, they receive special attention,” McFadden said.
SC Works double-checks their resumes to make sure they are sufficient, and they speak to prospective employers on their clients’ behalf — for free.
SC Works and McFadden work with “bona fide” employers so they can recommend individuals in the WIOA program for particular jobs that would help them become self-sufficient.
The WIOA Reentry program assists youth and adult offenders in cleaning up their records.
Patricia Z. Crawford, reentry navigator for WIOA, works with newly released youth offenders in Greenwood and Lawrence County. She aids adult offenders in cleaning up their records as well.
“I do a record check to see if there’s anything that can come off, and if they are a part of the WIOA program, there is a pot of money that can help with an expungement,” she said. “If they were put on probation, or if it’s something that we can’t get expunged, I assist with doing pardons.”
From July to December, Crawford said only had one person that had to pay for an expungement. Crawford and the program were granted 17 expungements for nine people.
During her career, Crawford aided in accruing more than 400 pardons by documenting how the individuals they represent are “not the same people they were.”
South Carolina’s Vocational Rehabilitation Department uses SC Works’ facility to talk to their clients because sometimes their customers live closer to the facility. SC Works can also make medical referrals to the Vocational Rehabilitation department for individuals who might need medication to function adequately at their current, or prospective jobs.
South Carolina’s Department of Social Services has people in the SNAP employment and training, and JUMP, programs housed at SC Works’ facility.
The state’s Department of Employment and Workforce also has representatives stationed at SC Works’ facility, including veteran services.
“There’s so many resources, we have a plethora of avenues to help the community, but the issue is getting them to know that we’re here and we exist,” McFadden said.
Goodwill is a community partner with SC Works, and McFadden wants the two entities to go hand and hand.
“What Good Will doesn’t catch, we catch, and what we don’t catch possibly Goodwill catches,” she said. “It might be something Goodwill can offer that we might not be able to offer, yet.”
McFadden wants to make sure that SC Works is in touch with all the community resources so that they can tell an individual who can help them.
SC Works provides services to the entire Upper Savannah Region — including Greenwood, Laurens, Edgefield, Abbeville, McCormick and Saluda counties.
“There’s nothing that we don’t necessarily have here, or will not assist the individual in, to get (them) back to school or become gainfully employed.”