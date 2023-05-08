Greenwood S.C. Works

Greenwood S.C. Works

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

Young people seeking jobs have a resource that can connect them with more than 80 employers hiring recent high school graduates.

Amid all-time high employment numbers and a low unemployment rate, workforce officials are still striving to reduce barriers to entry for people out of the workforce to help fill the more than 263,000 jobs expected to be added to South Carolina before 2030, according to the state Department of Employment and Workforce.

Damian Dominguez