South Carolina’s highest court struck down an appeals court’s decision to make Erskine College pay a former professor $600,000 after firing him.
The case started when in 2010 William Crenshaw, a tenured English professor at Erskine, intervened when he saw a student appear to need medical attention, according to the state Supreme Court’s opinion filed Wednesday. After Crenshaw’s intervention, complaints were filed that his behavior violated college policy and attempts to mediate the situation broke down.
As school returned to session in 2011, the college’s then-President David Norman told Crenshaw the college was starting the process of firing him because of his treatment of his colleagues after the initial complaints. After further attempts at mediation, Crenshaw was fired.
Crenshaw filed a lawsuit against Erskine and Norman in July 2014, arguing he was wrongfully discharged and the college breached its contract with him. The jury sided with Crenshaw, awarding him $600,000 in damages, but the trial judge granted a motion from Erskine to overrule the jury.
Crenshaw appealed this decision, and an appeals court overturned the trial court’s decision. On Jan. 15, the state Supreme Court heard the case again and upheld the original judge’s decision to overrule the jury.
In his opinion, Justice John Few wrote about the role of tenure in promising professors’ academic freedom and a guarantee they won’t be terminated without cause. However, he also wrote that this case is not about tenure.
“This case is not about whether Erskine denied Crenshaw due process, academic freedom or free speech. This case is not about whether Crenshaw was correct the student should be taken to the hospital for evaluation, or whether Erskine’s alleged ‘protocol’ was medically unsound and Crenshaw was justified in criticizing it,” Few wrote. “Rather, this is an ordinary breach of contract case in which the terms of the contract are set forth in The College Faculty Manual.”
Few writes that, despite Erskine’s refusal to say so, the faculty manual is a contract with its tenured professors. Still, he wrote that Erskine followed its own procedures for terminating a tenured professor and that there were mechanisms in place for Crenshaw to request a review during this process.
The state Supreme Court’s decision came in a 3-2 split, and in a written dissent, Justice Kaye Hearn wrote that the majority transformed what was a definitive jury issue into a matter of law to be settled by the judge.
“In reaching its conclusion, the majority makes some unwarranted pronouncements about the concept of academic tenure,” Hearn wrote. “Consequently, the majority not only nullifies the jury’s verdict and strips Crenshaw of the benefits of tenure, but also effectively renders academic tenure meaningless in this state.”
Hearn, who was joined by Chief Justice Donald Beatty in her dissent, argued that whether the faculty manual constitutes a contract at all and the parameters of the contract were matters for a jury to decide. The interpretation of the manual and determining whether the actions of everyone involved followed the policies laid out were matters of fact to put before the jury, Hearn said.
“The majority’s remarkable departure from this longstanding principle of appellate practice and procedure is wrong, and it effectively destroys the concept of academic tenure in this state,” she wrote. “With the stroke of a pen, the majority has essentially transformed a tenured professor with a distinguished career spanning over thirty years into an at-will employee, despite the clearly supportable verdict of a jury in his favor.”
Crenshaw’s attorney, Greenwood’s Charles Grose, said it was clear that 12 jurors, an appeals court and two supreme court justices sided with his client.
“Obviously, we’re very disappointed and we agree with the dissent that this case will have a drastic impact in what tenure means in South Carolina,” Grose said. “Any tenured professor in South Carolina should be concerned about the future impact this case will have on tenure.”
Erskine President Robert Gustafson and his administrative team were reviewing the decision, said Director of Communications and Media Relations Joyce Guyette. She said they would release a statement regarding the decision, but that statement was not available by press time Wednesday.