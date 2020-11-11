This year’s general election produced a red wave of Republican politicians being elected to seats long held by Democrats. Among those was state Sen. Floyd Nicholson’s District 10 seat.
During an interview about the Republican red wave in South Carolina, Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey took a moment to acknowledge Nicholson.
“Floyd is a heck of a guy,” Massey said. “Floyd is just a good human being.”
Nicholson was elected to the Senate in 2008 after serving for 14 years as Greenwood’s mayor. Massey was elected in a special election a year prior.
Massey said Nicholson is a straight shooter who wanted to serve his community.
“He has dedicated his life to public service,” Massey said.
Greenwood attorney Billy Garrett defeated Nicholson by 12 points in the general election.