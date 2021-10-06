South Carolina’s school districts are receiving additional money from the federal government to address problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state received more than $43 million to be used to support the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and $13.8 million for homeless children and youth funding.
“South Carolina’s vulnerable student populations continue to be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in a release from the South Carolina Department of Education.
“These funds will be used by school districts to address the specific needs of students with disabilities and those experiencing homelessness so that they have every opportunity to be successful now and into the future.”
More than $1 million in funding is headed to Lakelands schools.
IDEA fundingThe state department gives a handful of potential uses for the IDEA funding.
They include: “providing compensatory services based on Individualized Education Plan (IEP) team decisions, providing support and direct services for students with disabilities, providing positive behavior and intervention supports and mental health services, improving the use of technology in the classroom and/or in a remote setting to enhance learning, implementing transition services to support postsecondary activities, and assisting districts in meeting personnel shortages including hiring additional personnel to provide special education and related services and reducing caseloads in key areas.”
Allocations are distributed through two formula grants. The first section is for children ages 3-21 and the second for children ages 3-5.
Abbeville County School District: $209,406.92, $18,378.44
Greenwood County School District 50: $487,539.03, $42,509.82
Greenwood County School District 51: $119,152.80, $10,571.99
Greenwood County School District 52: $133,343.91, $11,756.31
McCormick County School District: $119,331.09, $10,640.08
Homeless fundingThe department said in its news release that during the 2019-20 school year, about 12,000 students in the state were identified as experiencing homelessness.
The department lists possible uses of this funding as offering academic support, trauma-informed care or mental health services or purchasing supplies like eyeglasses, school supplies or personal care items. It could also be used to provide transportation or reliable internet access.
Abbeville schools: $29,943.44
District 50: $283,338.13
District 51: $14,391.63
District 52: $9,365.06
McCormick schools: $10,435.21