As Americans await results of several recounts in the presidential race, after some states saw small margins of victory, South Carolina completed its own recount on Tuesday.
In South Carolina’s tightest legislative race, a recount increased the vote tally by 3 — or about 0.02% — to 16,411 without changing the outcome.
After Tuesday’s recount, state Rep. Justin T. Bamberg, D-Bamberg, had 8,235 votes to Republican challenger Glenn Posey’s 8,174, with 11 write-in votes. Bamberg gained a single vote in the recount while Posey added two.
Bamberg represents District 90, which covers portions of Bamberg, Barnwell and Colleton counties.
A handful of school board and county council races in South Carolina were also subject to recounts. An at-large school board race in Dorchester County that saw 140,295 votes cast for three seats had the overall vote tally change by three during a recount without changing the outcome. Recounts in five races, including a Newberry County Council contest, saw no change in tallies.
Results for recounts in Lexington, Marion and Orangeburg counties were not available on scvotes.gov Wednesday afternoon.
In South Carolina, a recount happens when less than 1% of the vote separates a winning candidate from one who didn’t win. Recounts seldom change election outcomes.