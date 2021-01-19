About 650 of South Carolina’s National Guard will be joining other states at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, according to state newspaper accounts. That can include Guard members from the Lakelands.
“This is no different than the support we have provided to past inaugural events with South Carolina National Guard service members working in support of the District of Columbia National Guard and local law enforcement in the nation’s capital,” Capt. Jessica Donnelly said in a statement.
The National Guard duties will include traffic control, manning security checkpoints and managing the flow of personnel to ensure safety, and to make sure things run smoothly, Donnelly said.
State Capitol buildings will also be fortified following threats on all 50 buildings.