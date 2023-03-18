School outreach, plus community exhibit and performances to feature Mac Arnold

Upstate blues legend Mac Arnold will have two days of school music outreach in Greenwood next week, plus a blues exhibit Wednesday and two performances Thursday.

 SUBMITTED

South Carolina bluesman Mac Arnold and his band, Plate Full O’ Blues, will work with students from Mays Elementary School next week, and share the stage at Greenwood 50 Performing Arts Center.

Plus, Arnold figures in a new blues exhibit opening at The Museum of Greenwood.

Tags