Military medals, including a Purple Heart and a Navy Cross, were in miscellaneous donations to the Hospice Store of Greenwood, dropped off before Thanksgiving.
The medals were awarded to a lieutenant commander from Bishopville who served in the United States Navy during World War II. Lt. Cmdr. John Ellison Muldrow Jr. was killed in action in the central Pacific on May 9, 1945.
Thanks to Hospice Store staff starting efforts to find Muldrow’s family, those military medals are to be placed with his extended family.
Plans are for medals to go to the lieutenant commander’s namesake in New Mexico, with the provision that medals can be loaned to the Lee County Veterans Museum in Bishopville for special events.
Hospice Store staff got in contact with David Lyle of Walhalla with the Clemson University Scroll of Honor Memorial, through the memorial’s website. Lyle, U.S. Navy, Retired, is a member of The Clemson Corps alumni group.
“I’m glad the Hospice Store took the initiative to find out more about this service member and were successful,” Lyle said.
The memorial honors Clemson students who died in military service to their country.
Lyle, in turn, contacted a colleague, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles King, who had done research for the Clemson Scroll of Honor alumni profile of Muldrow, since he and Muldrow were from Bishopville. King had been researching John Ellison Muldrow Jr. and his first cousin, Sgt. Henry G. Muldrow Jr. of the United States Army Air Force.
King found many of Muldrow’s family members were deceased, but he was able to locate family in New Mexico, Texas and South Carolina, Lyle said.
Lyle, 75, a member of Clemson’s Class of 1968, was in ROTC classes when he was a Clemson student and had a military career in the United States Air Force and later, Naval Reserves.
In 1999, Lyle retired from the Navy Reserves and began working for the Food and Drug Administration and for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lyle retired from the CDC in 2006.
He knows stories of each of the 493 names who make up the Scroll of Honor at this time.
It is across the street from Memorial Stadium.
“The highest Muldrow received was the Navy Cross,” Lyle said. “He also received two Distinguished Flying Crosses, a Purple Heart, Air Medals, and the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. It was later discovered Muldrow was actually awarded five Air Medals...His medals are most impressive.”
Lyle said one piece of the puzzle neither he nor the Hospice Store staff knows the answer to is how the medals came to be donated in the first place.
“We research each name on the Clemson Scroll of Honor,” Lyle said. “There are summaries with each of the names on the Scroll website and we constantly add information to it.”
Visit soh.alumni.clemson.edu to learn about Muldrow and other Clemson heroes, including nearly 20 from the Greenwood area.
Additionally, Lyle said the memorial is designed in a way where names can be added to it.
Lt. Cmdr. Muldrow graduated from Clemson University in 1937 and his first cousin, Sgt. Henry G. Muldrow Jr., graduated from Clemson in 1938.
Kim Mays, Greenwood Hospice Store manager, said she didn’t think the medals were real, until she opened the box containing the Purple Heart.
“A volunteer and I started going through them,” Mays said. “None of them were marked with a name, except the Purple Heart. Once we saw his name, we started Googling...I emailed David Lyle and asked him what to do with the medals.”
Occasionally, Mays said old military uniforms and pictures will turn up in Hospice Store donations. Sometimes, those items are donated to the Veterans Administration Military Museum in Greenwood, Mays said.
“It pulled on everybody’s heart strings,” Mays said. “We don’t typically get medals, especially medals like his. He had the Navy Cross.”
That medal, she said, is second in precedence only to the Medal of Honor.
“Donations were just dropped off,” Mays said. “No one walked them in. They were just in with other items. The boxes the medals were in were in such great shape, and the medals were, too. I’m so happy we found them.”