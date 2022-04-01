To commemorate the life and service of Greenwood police Capt. Travis Anderson, state Rep. John McCravy presented Anderson’s family a resolution passed by the state House of Representatives earlier this week.
The resolution acknowledged Anderson’s selflessness to the community and his dedication to Greenwood.
“It was my honor to be able to present the resolution. Law enforcement sacrifice in so many ways and he is an example of that,” McCravy said. “He was a very selfless man and cared about the community. That was the example he set and I and the House of Representatives were happy to recognize him.”
Anderson built his life around serving the community, first as a volunteer firefighter and then a firefighter before his more than 15-year career with the Greenwood Police Department. Anderson died of cancer complications last year.
“I got to work with Travis from the beginning all the way to seeing him become part of my command staff. To see where he was when he first started to becoming part of the command staff was awesome to see and be part of,” Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said.
Chaudoin said it was remarkable to see the community rally around their department.
“We had a community come around us and donate and be part of Travis’ fundraisers to help the family with medical bills and other things. I had never been part of something so remarkable,” he said.
The community raised about $70,000 for Anderson and his family.
“We never expected the outpour from people,” Chaudoin said.
And although Anderson’s shoes will be hard to fill, Chaudoin said they’ll never truly be filled.
“You always have to have new command staff, you’re instilling goals and values into the younger officer and continuing the goals of helping and serving others. I’ve known him (Anderson) for a long time and he would give anything to help others. That’s why he became a firefighter and ultimately a police officer,” he said.
In an interview with the Index-Journal last year, Greenwood County Fire Chief Steve Holmes said, “Replacing Travis in public safety in the city or county, that’s going to be a hard row to hoe.”
He also reflected on his final conversation with Anderson while he was in hospice care.
“Before I left, I told him ‘Travis — if you need anything, just call,” Holmes said. “He told me, ‘If you need anything, just call.’”