After championing the fetal heartbeat bill, South Carolina state Rep. John McCravy was glad to hear U.S. Supreme Court justices indicate they’re likely to uphold a Mississippi law that could undermine federal abortion protections.
The U.S. Supreme Court spent two almost two hours in arguments Wednesday regarding a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, according to the Associated Press. Though the case likely won’t come to a head until June 2022, their decision could decide the fate of the previous Roe v. Wade decision which legalized abortion throughout the country in 1973.
“In my opinion, it’s one of the worst decisions ever made in the history of jurisprudence, and it needs to be overturned,” McCravy said.
The Greenwood Republican championed the fetal heartbeat bill that was signed into law earlier this year. The law prevents an abortion if a heartbeat is detected, preventing nearly all abortions in the state. It contains exceptions for cases of rape, incest, fetal anomaly and when the life of the mother is in jeopardy.
“Of course the Supreme Court won’t probably make a decision until next year,” McCravy said. “We hope that this decision will allow the heartbeat bill to stand. ... Depending upon what their decision is, it could affect legislation in the future.”
McCravy said he thinks states should have the final say on the legality of abortion. While McCravy said abortion bans are intended to protect the rights of an unborn fetus with no agency of its own, state Rep. Anne Parks said her opinion on the matter remains unchanged — the government should not regulate what a woman does with her body.
“I believe a woman has a right to do what she wants with her body,” the Greenwood Democrat said. “The people who propose these bills are men — they’ve never had to have a baby.”
Parks said abortion bans restrict a person’s right to make choices regarding their own bodies. It isn’t a government’s job to interfere in those decisions, she said.
“Whatever that woman does, she has to live with the decision she makes,” she said.