Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, thousands of miles away at Leath and Allendale correctional institutions, inmates raised $1,093.68 for The Salvation Army to go toward relief efforts in Ukraine.
Of that sum, Leath raised $943.68.
Karen, an inmate at Leath, said that while some work for private companies and receive a small amount of money, most receive support from their families. Despite receiving a small amount, they took the money and asked if they could donate it to Ukraine.
“We watch the news. We saw what was going on and to see something like that happen, it’s so hard to imagine what those people are going through. Even as bad as it is to be in prison, to be in prison we have it so much better than they do right now,” she said. “They don’t even know where their next meal is coming from, but we do know we’re getting a meal. It’s things like this that push us to want to do better.”
And while the community might see them as inmates, Karen said they are just humans who want to do good.
“The majority of us have done enough bad in our lives that we want to do a lot of good now. We really try to do good in the community. We don’t want society to see us as bad people because we’ve already got a bad rap. We don’t want to continue that. We want them to know that we can give back and do good things and that we’ve learned from our mistakes,” she said.
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said seeing the pride on the women’s faces was amazing.
“It’s very encouraging. These folks here, quite frankly, have very limited resources. They were able to bring together almost $1,100 dollars to go to The Salvation Army for relief for folks that are suffering in Ukraine in a war they didn’t ask for or want. They’re doing everything they can to survive probably hour by hour,” he said. “I think they showed themselves that they can be part of a solution, which I think is encouraging and I think they hope to do more of this in the future.”
As a matter of fact, before the check presentation, one inmate enthusiastically asked, “Can we possibly donate again? Because the war’s certainly not over.”
Lisa Huffman, The Salvation Army director of public relations and development, said they can donate as many times as they want.
“The Salvation Army is all over the world so when we have moments like this we can turn on a dime. And our Salvation Army officers are like missionaries that are living these different cores and setting up shelters, places for food, hydration and spiritual care. So your money is going to be well used and I can only imagine the people who are going to receive it,” Huffman said.
All funds raised will go to The Salvation Army’s World Services Office in Washington, D.C.
“This money will actually help the relief of families and individuals who are affected by this war. So thank you for thinking of people all the way across the world,” she said.
On behalf of the World Services Office, Huffman said they are appreciative of the donation and know it’s going to a place where it’s much needed.
“I think it shows their heart and that’s very heartwarming. It shows a great level of compassion, I think. Kindness blossoms and it’s encouraging,” she said.