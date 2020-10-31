South Carolina Humanities has launched a series of free virtual programs exploring the American electoral process.
All 11 programs are open to the public and accessible via the SC Humanities website, schumanities.org, from October through April 2021.
Click on Projects and select The South Carolina Humanities Electoral Initiative to access programs.
Two programs are pre-recorded. The remaining nine are virtual, with a live participation process. Four of those are hosted by Lander University. There are links at schumanities.org to each program. If you cannot watch the live sessions, you can access recordings of each to watch at your leisure.
Programs are part of a national initiative titled, “Why It Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation”, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
Alice Taylor-Colbert of Greenwood is project director and one of the upcoming programs is a live, virtual roundtable with Lander University political science faculty, including Dr. Matthew Malone, Dr. Lucas McMillan, Dr. Kimberly Richburg, and Dr. Ashley Woodiwiss.
Taylor-Colbert is a former history professor and dean at a several institutions, including Lander University. She is a development and special initiatives officer with South Carolina Humanities. She has a master of arts and a doctorate degree in American studies from Emory University. Her husband is a chemistry professor at Lander University.
“Folks participating institutions produced excellent programming for this with a pretty quick turnaround,” Taylor-Colbert said. “I’ve never done a project quite this quickly. I reached out to political science departments at several universities. The four participating are the ones who responded they were interested.”
Scholars from political science departments of four state universities — Clemson University, Francis Marion University, Lander University and the University of South Carolina — facilitate the program topics: outcome of presidential and congressional elections, the electoral college, social media election content, election law, gerrymandering, voting rights, voter suppression and more.
“It’s about how our politics work, and how we, as citizens, can participate in an ongoing fashion in our political process, not just the presidential election,” Taylor-Colbert said. “The number one misunderstood part of our process is the electoral college. ... Watch the very first program on-demand on our website, ‘Not Your Founding Fathers’ Electoral College’ ... We do have two programs slated to look at this election after it is over. The last program is hosted by Lander, ‘What is needed to keep a democracy healthy?’ A professor of government at Harvard University has written a best-seller, ‘How Democracies Die’. A democracy is precious and you can lose it. That program will be insightful.”
Lucas McMillan, dean of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences and professor of political science at Lander University, said Lander’s four programs in this series begin in January and continue into March.
“Our own students have participated in some of the October events in this series,” McMillan said. “We are in a time of political polarization. We really do need Americans to think carefully and thoughtfully about their own participation in civic life. People forget elections have consequences, not just in terms of policy. ... Some of that comes out of things like the United States Census. ... That will determine government resources at all levels and allows state legislatures to look at redistricting.”
The way in which districts have been drawn contributes to political polarization, McMillan said.
“Crisis management is really an important function of local, state and national government, to do that in a time of political polarization is important,” McMillan said. “If citizens don’t know about and don’t trust resources made available, then they are really not helping themselves and their families, whether it’s Covid-19 or a natural disaster. ... When persons won’t get counted by the United States Census, that contributes to resources not coming to an area that needs them...We explore many of these topics Jan. 25th. Too few people understand that voting is just one act of civic participation.”